May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
** XPO Logistics Inc struck its second deal in a
week by agreeing to buy U.S.-based Bridge Terminal Transport for
$100 million. XPO said the deal would almost triple its drayage
capacity - its ability to transport goods over short distances -
to more than 2,000 independent owner operators, primarily on the
U.S. East Coast.
** KKR & Co LP said it would merge some of its
private equity industry teams in the United States after two
more of its leaders stepped down, and as it prepares the ground
for raising its next flagship North American buyout fund. KKR
has decided to combine its technology group with its media and
communications team. It will also combine its retail team with
its consumer group.
** Holcim Ltd, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A.
, which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust
approval to merge after they agreed to divest plants, terminals
and a quarry.
** U.S. regulators on Monday moved to allow Pandora Media
Inc to exceed the 25 percent cap on foreign ownership in a
U.S. broadcaster as the Internet radio company prepares to buy
radio station KXMZ FM in South Dakota.
** Online food takeaway company Delivery Hero said it agreed
to buy Turkish peer Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589
million to expand its business. The acquisition is funded
through cash and shares, with former shareholders of the
company, including General Atlantic, becoming shareholders in
Delivery Hero.
** Polish state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is seeking
investors who could inject 3.2 billion zlotys ($1 billion) into
the company as part of a restructuring, with half of the sum
potentially coming from other state-controlled companies, a
newspaper reported.
** The head of UBS Group AG said the Swiss bank
was open to private banking acquisitions but described current
prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals. "It would be
inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and
acquisitions)," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call
with analysts and reporters.
** Metro AG's chief executive on Tuesday kept a
low profile regarding a possible sale of its department store
chain Kaufhof. He would not say anything regarding the Kaufhof
sale as long as there was no news on the matter, Olaf Koch said
in a conference call with analysts.
($1 = 3.6273 zlotys)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)