(Adds SAP, Atlantia, Orange, AT&T Inc, GIC)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Greece will finalize "immediately" a 1.2-billion-euro
($1.34 billion) deal with Fraport to run regional
airports and reopen bidding for a majority stake in Piraeus port
, a senior privatizations official said on Tuesday.
** SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said his
company has "zero interest" in acquiring software rival
Salesforce.com.
** Italian infrastructure company Atlantia has
received expressions of interest to buy a 15 percent stake in
its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) and will shortlist at
least four bidders in the coming weeks, two sources close to the
matter said.
** Orange has begun talks with several potential
buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it
has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover
of the Spanish broadband company.
** Netflix Inc has urged the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission to reject the pending $48 billion
merger of AT&T Inc and DirecTV unless its concerns
about the deal are addressed.
** GIC Pte, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is
in talks to buy a 14 percent stake worth up to $980 million in
Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** JetBlue Airways Corp and Amazon.com Inc
have agreed to stream television, movies and music from the
Internet retailer in-flight, broadening travelers' entertainment
options, the companies said on Tuesday.
** The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved a
joint venture between two of the world's biggest coffee
processors, Mondelez International of the United States
and Dutch firm DE Master Blenders, conditional on asset sales.
** XPO Logistics Inc struck its second deal in a
week by agreeing to buy U.S.-based Bridge Terminal Transport for
$100 million. XPO said the deal would almost triple its drayage
capacity - its ability to transport goods over short distances -
to more than 2,000 independent owner operators, primarily on the
U.S. East Coast.
** KKR & Co LP said it would merge some of its
private equity industry teams in the United States after two
more of its leaders stepped down, and as it prepares the ground
for raising its next flagship North American buyout fund. KKR
has decided to combine its technology group with its media and
communications team. It will also combine its retail team with
its consumer group.
** Holcim Ltd, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A.
, which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust
approval to merge after they agreed to divest plants, terminals
and a quarry.
** U.S. regulators on Monday moved to allow Pandora Media
Inc to exceed the 25 percent cap on foreign ownership in a
U.S. broadcaster as the Internet radio company prepares to buy
radio station KXMZ FM in South Dakota.
** Online food takeaway company Delivery Hero said it agreed
to buy Turkish peer Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589
million to expand its business. The acquisition is funded
through cash and shares, with former shareholders of the
company, including General Atlantic, becoming shareholders in
Delivery Hero.
** Polish state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is seeking
investors who could inject 3.2 billion zlotys ($1 billion) into
the company as part of a restructuring, with half of the sum
potentially coming from other state-controlled companies, a
newspaper reported.
** The head of UBS Group AG said the Swiss bank
was open to private banking acquisitions but described current
prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals. "It would be
inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and
acquisitions)," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call
with analysts and reporters.
** Metro AG's chief executive on Tuesday kept a
low profile regarding a possible sale of its department store
chain Kaufhof. He would not say anything regarding the Kaufhof
sale as long as there was no news on the matter, Olaf Koch said
in a conference call with analysts.
($1 = 3.63 zlotys)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)