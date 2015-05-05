(Adds SAP, Atlantia, Orange, AT&T Inc, GIC)

May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Greece will finalize "immediately" a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.34 billion) deal with Fraport to run regional airports and reopen bidding for a majority stake in Piraeus port , a senior privatizations official said on Tuesday.

** SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said his company has "zero interest" in acquiring software rival Salesforce.com.

** Italian infrastructure company Atlantia has received expressions of interest to buy a 15 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) and will shortlist at least four bidders in the coming weeks, two sources close to the matter said.

** Orange has begun talks with several potential buyers for parts of Jazztel's fibre network, which it has agreed to sell to get regulatory approval for the takeover of the Spanish broadband company.

** Netflix Inc has urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to reject the pending $48 billion merger of AT&T Inc and DirecTV unless its concerns about the deal are addressed.

** GIC Pte, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is in talks to buy a 14 percent stake worth up to $980 million in Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** JetBlue Airways Corp and Amazon.com Inc have agreed to stream television, movies and music from the Internet retailer in-flight, broadening travelers' entertainment options, the companies said on Tuesday.

** The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved a joint venture between two of the world's biggest coffee processors, Mondelez International of the United States and Dutch firm DE Master Blenders, conditional on asset sales.

** XPO Logistics Inc struck its second deal in a week by agreeing to buy U.S.-based Bridge Terminal Transport for $100 million. XPO said the deal would almost triple its drayage capacity - its ability to transport goods over short distances - to more than 2,000 independent owner operators, primarily on the U.S. East Coast.

** KKR & Co LP said it would merge some of its private equity industry teams in the United States after two more of its leaders stepped down, and as it prepares the ground for raising its next flagship North American buyout fund. KKR has decided to combine its technology group with its media and communications team. It will also combine its retail team with its consumer group.

** Holcim Ltd, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A. , which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to divest plants, terminals and a quarry.

** U.S. regulators on Monday moved to allow Pandora Media Inc to exceed the 25 percent cap on foreign ownership in a U.S. broadcaster as the Internet radio company prepares to buy radio station KXMZ FM in South Dakota.

** Online food takeaway company Delivery Hero said it agreed to buy Turkish peer Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589 million to expand its business. The acquisition is funded through cash and shares, with former shareholders of the company, including General Atlantic, becoming shareholders in Delivery Hero.

** Polish state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is seeking investors who could inject 3.2 billion zlotys ($1 billion) into the company as part of a restructuring, with half of the sum potentially coming from other state-controlled companies, a newspaper reported.

** The head of UBS Group AG said the Swiss bank was open to private banking acquisitions but described current prices for assets as a deterrent to possible deals. "It would be inappropriate for us to completely rule out M&A (mergers and acquisitions)," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on a call with analysts and reporters.

** Metro AG's chief executive on Tuesday kept a low profile regarding a possible sale of its department store chain Kaufhof. He would not say anything regarding the Kaufhof sale as long as there was no news on the matter, Olaf Koch said in a conference call with analysts.

($1 = 3.63 zlotys) ($1 = 0.90 euros)