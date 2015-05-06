May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
** Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed
to buy real estate consulting firm Computerized Facility
Integration LLC for an undisclosed sum, in an acquisition that
highlights the growing need for companies to wring costs and
boost efficiencies from a global network of corporate properties
and facilities.
** Nvidia Corp said it would wind down its Icera
modem operations and it was open to a sale of the technology or
operations. The company said it expected to wind down the
operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.
** ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for their
merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday.
** Mexican oil and gas company Alfa Sab de CV and
Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire Canadian peer Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp for C$6 billion ($4.99 billion),
including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** A long-expected consolidation of Brazil's telecoms
industry that is likely to involve rivals Oi and TIM
has run into delays but should go ahead in 2016, a
representative of Oi's largest shareholder, Portugal Telecom
SGPS, said on Tuesday.
** Western Union Co, the world's largest money
transfer company, is in early-stage talks to acquire smaller
rival MoneyGram International Inc, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Generic drug maker Mylan NV, at the center of a
high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, said on Tuesday it was
fully committed to acquiring Ireland-based Perrigo Co
and that it believed it could complete the deal by year end.
Mylan, on a conference call with analysts, said it was legally
committed to take its offer directly to Perrigo shareholders
under Irish takeover rules. As proposed, the deal would give
current Perrigo shareholders 39 percent of the combined company.
** Microsoft Corp is evaluating a bid for cloud
software provider Salesforce.com Inc, Bloomberg reported
on Tuesday. Microsoft is not in talks with Salesforce, and no
deal is imminent, the report said.
** TPG Telecom Ltd, an Australian internet provider
controlled by Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, has
sweetened its approach for rival iiNet Ltd to at least
A$1.56 billion ($1.24 billion), battling an offer from rival M2
Group Ltd.
** Kinross Gold is scouting for acquisition
opportunities but vows it will be disciplined and only strike a
deal if it offers value to shareholders, the Canadian gold
miner's chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Tune Ins Holdings Bhd, 13.65 percent-owned by
Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, said it would buy
half of unlisted Indonesian insurance provider PT Asuransi Staco
Mandiri for 82.9 billion rupiah ($6.4 million).
** Apple Inc's move to line up deals with record
labels is under U.S. antitrust scrutiny as the iPhone maker
prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming
service, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
($1 = 13,030 Indonesian rupiah)
($1 = 1.20 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)