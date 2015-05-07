May 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review
website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than
$3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc
has opened talks on a possible 2.3 billion pound ($3.51 billion)
takeover by Equinix Inc, throwing into doubt Telecity's
deal to buy Interxion Holding NV agreed three months
ago.
** National Australia Bank plans to raise $4.4
billion from investors after being told by Britain's financial
regulator to provide $2.6 billion in capital support to its UK
business before a planned demerger.
** UK state-backed bank Lloyds has sold offshore
life insurer Clerical Medical to investment manager RL360 for an
undisclosed sum, Lloyds and RL360 said.
** German retail group Metro has made a tentative
bid for private equity-owned, Singapore-based Classic Fine Foods
in a deal potentially worth $300 million-$400 million including
debt, three sources familiar with the deal said.
** Talks about French utility EDF buying nuclear
group Areva's reactor business are being held up by
disagreements about its value, two sources close to the talks
said on Thursday.
** Buyout firm CVC has sold another 4.7 percent stake in
German chemicals group Evonik at 31.85 euros a share
as it continues its gradual exit from the German chemicals
group, according to the bookrunners.
** Japan's SoftBank Corp will take a 6.02 percent
stake in consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co
by buying 22.76 billion yen ($189 million) worth of its treasury
shares, a regulatory filing showed.
** Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd (ACE) and hedge fund Argyle
Street Management Ltd offered to buy out the stake they do not
already own in coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc
for 41 pence per share.
** Czech electricity producer CEZ said it would
not make a bid for Enel's 66 percent stake in the main
Slovak power utility Slovenske Elektrarne after the Slovak
government declared it wanted to raise its own stake and called
on Enel to stay to complete a nuclear power plant.
** Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian
producer of personal care goods, is considering the sale or
spin-off of a unit that manufactures diapers, in an effort to
sharpen the company's focus on healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
** Portugal's largest retailer, Sonae, has sold
some real estate assets in a small but profitable transaction
that emboldened it to study various ways of monetising more
assets, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 119.80 yen)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)