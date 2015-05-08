May 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Bombardier Inc may in the long run take on a partner or investor in the rail unit it is preparing to take public as it decides how best to respond to a consolidation in the industry, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Boeing Co will struggle to boost international sales of its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets despite a $3-billion-plus deal expected soon with Kuwait, analysts and industry executives said.

** Bright House Networks, the sixth-largest U.S. cable operator, is preparing to abandon a $10.4 billion deal to be bought by larger peer Charter Communications Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** A subsidiary of Brazilian power distribution firm Light SA is in talks to sell its stake in Renova Energia SA , according to a securities filing on Thursday.

** Microsoft Corp currently is not weighing an offer for Salesforce.com Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, dampening speculation that Microsoft could be drawn into bidding for the cloud software company.

** Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has agreed to sell a one-third stake in its British mobile phone business for $4.3 billion to a group of investors including Singaporean and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds.

** HSBC has offered to buy out the minority shareholders of PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja Tbk and delist the Indonesian lender from the Jakarta stock exchange. HSBC is offering 6,300 rupiah (48 cents) per share, triple the stock's last traded price, according to a notice on Indonesia's Kompas newspaper on Friday.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian unit said it would buy one distribution center, 12 store leases and an owned property for C$165 million.

** Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted said it made an offer to buy Swedish online real estate vertical Hemnet in a deal valuing the firm at 1.5 billion crowns ($181.30 million).

** Agricultural companies Monsanto Co and Syngenta are working with investment banks on a takeover deal that would create an industry behemoth with combined sales of more than $31 billion, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Later Syngenta said it rejected takeover offer from Monsanto, saying the offer undervalues the Swiss firm and does not fully take into account regulatory risks.

** Australia's PanAust Ltd accepted a sweetened takeover offer from its top shareholder, China's Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM), valuing the Laos-focused copper miner at A$1.2 billion ($948.72 million).

** British online takeaway food service Just Eat said on Friday it would enter the Australian and New Zealand market with the purchase of Menulog Group for 445 million pounds ($687.39 million), financed from the proceeds of an equity issue.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding is in talks with India's Micromax Informatics IPO- to buy a share of about 20 percent in the smartphone maker, helping the e-commerce giant roll out services and expand its presence in India, several sources with direct knowledge said.

** Italy's Mediobanca is still committed to selling its 3 percent stake in top insurer Assicurazioni Generali in the next financial year and would consider swapping it for another asset, CEO Alberto Nagel said.

** Gas producer BG group has not changed its view on the value of a $70 billion takeover offer by Shell in light of rising oil prices, BG CEO Helge Lund said on Friday.

** Taxi service Uber has submitted a $3 billion bid for Nokia Oyj's map business HERE, the New York Times reported citing people with knowledge of the offer. Finland's Nokia said last month it had started a strategic review of HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a planned takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent SA .

** A HK$1.3 billion ($168 million) sale of shares in Brightoil Petroleum has attracted interest from investors including China's Social Security Fund, two sources close to the deal said, underscoring support for the country's mixed-ownership reforms.

** The French state has bought 5.1 million shares in Air France KLM, giving it an additional 1.7 percent stake in the Franco-Dutch airline for which it paid between 33.15 million euros ($37.24 million) and 45.9 million.

** Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia said on Friday it signed an initial agreement to take over its smaller rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway group PKP for 222 million zlotys ($61.49 million).

