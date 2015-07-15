(Adds LafargeHolcim, Energy Transfer Partners, EWE)
July 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Celgene Corp said it would buy Receptos Inc
for $7.2 billion in a move that would give the U.S.
biotechnology company a potential multibillion-dollar drug in
late stage development for inflammatory bowel disease and
multiple sclerosis.
** Wells Fargo & Co said it was looking at more
financial assets being unloaded by General Electric's GE
Capital unit after it bought $9 billion of real estate loans
from the conglomerate.
** LafargeHolcim plans to complete the integration
of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year following their
merger and confirmed plans to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5
billion) within three years.
** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners said it
would sell convenience store operator Susser Holdings to its
unit Sunoco LP for about $1.94 billion in cash and
stock.
** Advtech, South Africa's second-biggest private
education firm, confirmed it had received a takeover offer from
larger rival Curro Holdings.
** The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
Sergio Marchionne does not plan to make another offer
to merge with General Motors after being rejected by its
U.S. rival four months ago, the New York Times quoted him as
saying.
** Russian state conglomerate Rostec wants to get rights to
develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold
deposits in Siberia's Irkutsk region, a source close to Rostec
told Reuters.
** German utility EWE has received an offer for
its majority stake in eastern German gas transmission company
VNG AG, it said.
** Malaysia's debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development
Bhd (1MDB) has welcomed Tenaga Nasional Bhd's
interest in almost all its power assets, adding that
it had also received interest from other parties.
** Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in Syngenta AG
and could push for the Swiss pesticide maker's board
to accept a takeover offer from U.S. seed company Monsanto Co,
people familiar with the matter said.
** Struggling German engineering services firm Bilfinger
has won two deals to manage real estate for major
European banks, a month after its new chief executive took
office.
** Delta Air Lines has been proposed as a sponsor to
rehabilitate Skymark Airlines Inc by the bankrupt
Japanese carrier's biggest creditor - a plan that challenges a
separate proposal that has put forward ANA Holdings as
a sponsor.
** Ryanair will bid for the slots IAG has
agreed to release at London's Gatwick airport as a condition of
its takeover of Aer Lingus, Ryanair Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary said.
** U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management is
interested in buying Raiffeisen's bank in Slovenia,
Finance daily newspaper reported.
** Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd plans to sell
subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank for HK$68 billion ($8.8
billion) in the city's largest sale to date.
** The Turkish Privatisation Administration has opened
tenders for the privatization of a combined cycle and gas
turbine power plant in Aliaga and a natural gas plant in Bursa
in northwest Turkey, the Official Gazette said.
** Belgian insurance group Ageas is planning to
sell its operations in Hong Kong in a deal valued at above $1
billion, corporate finance news specialist Mergermarket wrote.
($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 0.91 euros)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)