** Thoma Bravo LLC has been speaking to some of its largest
private equity investors about putting together a bid for NCR
Corp that could value the ATM maker at around $9
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Online casino and poker firm 888 won the battle
for larger rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment,
clinching a cash and stock deal worth almost 900 million pounds
($1.4 billion).
** Samsung Group's founding family scored on
Friday a narrow win in a landmark proxy battle, fending off an
activist investor opposed to an $8 billion deal that cements its
grip as a new generation prepares to take the reins of South
Korea's biggest conglomerate.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is considering
whether to sell its auto parts maker Magneti Marelli after
receiving interest from potential buyers, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
** U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc
is in advanced merger talks with the Netherlands-based chemical
company OCI NV, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** German drugmaker Bayer plans to hold investor
meetings over the summer as it prepares a stock market listing
of its plastics division, sources familiar with the deal said.
** TECO Energy said it was "exploring strategic
alternatives." TECO published a statement after news that it was
putting itself up for sale was reported by industry news website
SparkSpread.
** Mexico's America Movil expects the spin off of
its towers into a new company Telesites to happen in the third
quarter, executives said on a conference call.
** U.S. conglomerate General Electric has offered
concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns
about its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.49 billion) bid for French peer
Alstom's power unit, its biggest ever acquisition.
** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it would buy Egypt's largest
drugmaker, Amoun Pharmaceutical, for about $800 million.
** Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato will in August
launch the sale of a business that runs shops and restaurants at
big train stations in Italy and the Czech Republic, sources
close to the matter said on Friday, a deal that could fetch 800
million euros ($868 million).
** Private equity group Permira is considering the
sale of its stakes in Spain's Telepizza and clothing retailer
Cortefiel, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Slovakia's Economy Ministry launched a tender on Friday
for an adviser on the potential acquisition of a stake in
utility Slovenske Elektrarne from majority owner Enel,
a ministry spokesman said.
** The European Commission said that it had approved
Cargill's $440 million acquisition of rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business, subject
to conditions.
** Japan has awarded Fuji Heavy Industries and
Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters a $3.02 billion deal to
build a fleet of military transport aircraft that would also be
sold overseas.
** LafargeHolcim said it had bought out a 50
percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac held by Anglo American
so it can sell the U.K. building materials company to CRH
to meet regulatory requirements.
** Banks are arranging leveraged loans totaling around 140
million pounds ($218.3 million) backing private equity firm BC
Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in UK restaurant chain
Cote, banking sources said.
** Any hostile bid by Monsanto Co for Swiss rival
Syngenta AG is some way off, the U.S. seed company's
president and chief operating officer told Reuters, adding that
he was focused on trying to secure a negotiated deal.
** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) said it
planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by
offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its
planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.
** Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties said
it would expand its business to include hotels in Barcelona and
Madrid through its purchase of property management company Testa
.
** U.S. private equity giant Carlyle has mandated
Morgan Stanley to look into the sale or the stock market listing
of its budget hotel chain B&B Hotel Group in the Autumn, French
daily Les Echos reported.
** Buyout group Cinven is preparing for the
flotation of CeramTec, which could value the German industrial
ceramics company at more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion),
three people familiar with the matter said.
** Bank of Cyprus said it had agreed to
sell its stake in Russia's Uniastrum Bank and other Russian
assets as part of a plan to reduce exposure to the country.
** Austria has taken a major step in winding down its failed
lender Hypo Alpe Adria by closing the sale of its
Balkan network to U.S. private equity firm Advent and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD).
** Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd became the latest investor in
Dragon Oil Plc to say majority shareholder Emirates
National Oil Co Ltd's (ENOC) takeover offer undervalued the oil
producer.
** Eurobank will buy the loss-making Bulgarian
branch network of fellow Greek lender Alpha Bank for the nominal
sum of 1 euro and the boards of both banks will meet on Friday
to finalize the deal, two banking sources told Reuters.
** Nissan may follow alliance partner Renault
by purchasing batteries for its future electric cars
instead of exclusively building its own, Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said in a Wall Street Journal interview.
** Japanese insurers including MS&AD Insurance Group
Holdings Inc and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc
are seeking mergers with peers in the United States as
a declining population at home forces them to pursue markets
that are growing overseas.
** A group led by Chinese movie star Jet Li and his wife
Nina Li invested $187 million in a Hong Kong-listed firm, as
appetite surged for so-called "shell" companies listed in the
city.
** Malaysia's Red Sena Bhd, a special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC) in the food and beverage sector, has obtained
regulatory approval for an up to 400 million ringgit ($105
million) initial public offering, IFR reported.
