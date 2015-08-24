Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1407 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. power producer Southern Co said it will buy AGL Resources for about $8 billion in cash, creating the second-largest utility company in the country by customers.

** Fashion department store operator Belk Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.

** Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, is seeking to raise its stake in India's United Breweries Ltd to gain full management control as it bets on the country's growing thirst for beer, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Northern Ireland's UTV Media Plc, one of only two independent broadcasters in the ITV network, said it may sell its TV franchise.

** The Indian government has set a floor price for the sale of shares in top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd at 387 rupees each, the company said, a 2 percent discount from Friday's close

** Shareholders in British insurer RSA are bracing for a lowball bid from prospective suitor Zurich Insurance , putting one of Europe's largest ever insurance deals in doubt.

** Oman's United Finance said on Monday it had rejected a takeover offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services and will not pursue the potential transaction any further.

** Enel has started exclusive talks with Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) over the sale of Slovenske Elektrarne, a Slovakian generating company in which the Italian utility holds a 66 percent stake.

** Russia's second-biggest gas producer Novatek is close to selling a 9.9 percent stake worth an estimated $900 million in its Yamal liquefied natural gas project to a Chinese investment fund, Kommersant business daily reported.

** Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatization after needing a state rescue in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

** British online gambling firms GVC Holdings Plc and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said that they continued to be in talks regarding the terms of GVC's offer for Bwin.

** A South Korean state-run bank said it will sell a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co, the country's second-largest brokerage, after the government said it wanted to encourage the formation of larger trading houses.

** British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the company in talks for a $5 billion sale.

** Anglo American is to sell two Chilean copper mines to investment firm Audley Capital for $300 million, the company said, as it delevers its balance sheet to help combat a global slump in commodity prices.

** Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp has entered negotiations with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co for a tie-up over Sharp's struggling display business, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday

