(Adds Schlumberger, BlackRock, SOCAR)
Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1308 GMT on Wednesday:
** Oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd agreed
to buy Cameron International Corp, which makes equipment
used by oilfield services providers, in a deal valued at $14.8
billion to cut costs amid weak drilling activity.
** BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager
is acquiring a San Francisco-based robo-adviser, FutureAdvisor,
the firm said on Wednesday morning.
** Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company SOCAR had confirmed
its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek gas grid operator
DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the year, Greece's
privatisation agency said on Wednesday.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp has raised its stake in
its Chinese elevator joint venture Marohn to 51 percent from 25
percent, the industrial group said on Wednesday.
** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K.
spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison
Holdings Ltd for about 200 million pounds ($313.8
million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Chinese investment firm Yue Xiu has effectively pulled
out of a deal to buy a unit of lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
, put off by the $8.8 billion asking price amid a sharp
stock market downturn, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** German payments company Wirecard AG has joined
the bidding for British rival Worldpay Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L),
Bloomberg reported.
** Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival
Paddy Power have agreed in principle on a 5 billion
pound ($7.85 billion) merger to stake a claim to leadership of
the online gambling market in Britain.
** Perrigo Co Plc's chief executive expressed
confidence on Tuesday that his company's shareholders will
reject rival generic drugmaker Mylan NV's hostile takeover
attempt, and said the offer is not close to what it would take
to get a deal done.
** Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was selling
its widely used Splenda sugar substitute to privately held
Heartland Food Products Group in order to focus on other
consumer brands.
** Argo Infrastructure Partners, a partnership which counts
California pension fund CalSTRS as an investor, said on Tuesday
it completed its first acquisition, a U.S. electrical
transmission company.
** State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the
country's largest investor, bought just under 86 percent of
shares sold by the government earlier this week in state-run
refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp, a regulatory
filing showed.
** South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram
will dispose of its loss-making Indian unit, the company said in
a statement on Wednesday.
** Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on
Wednesday it wants to keep the 6.7 percent stake it holds with
O1 Group in rival Immofinanz, adding that an eventual
merger of the two property companies was still on the table.
** Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd said on
Wednesday that it strongly denies that Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) is considering pulling out of a
plan to help restructure 1MDB's debts.
($1 = 0.8707 euros)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)