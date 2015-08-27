(Adds Greatbatch, Abbott, ContourGlobal, Rowsley, Goldcorp,
Scripps Network, Novo Nordisk; updates Greatbatch, Daimler)
Aug 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
** China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd has put in
the sole bid for a small Hong Kong lender whose parent BOC Hong
Kong Holdings Ltd wants to sell for $8.8 billion, a
record amount for any Hong Kong bank acquisition.
** Medical technology company Greatbatch Inc said it
would buy privately owned Lake Region Medical for about $1.73
billion in cash and stock.
** Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories, knocking down a
report in the Financial Times, denied on Thursday that it was
preparing a bid for medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc
.
** BAIC Motor, the Hong-Kong listed passenger car
unit of China's Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is
in talks with Daimler AG about taking a stake in the
German maker of luxury cars, two sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
** Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has agreed to
buy two private biopharmaceutical research companies
specialising in diabetes Calibrium LLC and MB2 LLC.
** Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold
miner, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said
on Thursday that they have agreed to form a joint venture to
combine and develop neighboring projects in Chile.
** Bulgaria's energy regulator on Thursday approved the
power purchasing agreement between U.S. power company
ContourGlobal and the Balkan country's public power provider
NEK.
** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive
bought nearly all remaining shares in Polish broadcaster TVN
, planning to delist the company from the Warsaw bourse
, a brokerage running the deal said on
Thursday.
** Global mining and trading firm Glencore Plc and
Australia's Bloomfield Group agreed to acquire Vale's
Integra coal mine in Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers
said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
** Nippon Life Insurance Co is in "serious" talks
to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's insurance business
in a deal that could be worth up to $2.5 billion, Japan's
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
** Ireland's CRH bought U.S. glazing
products manufacturer CR Laurence for $1.3 billion on Thursday
and said this would be its last acquisition of that size for the
next year or two after a surge in M&A.
** Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners has
partnered with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
to bid for the South Korea arm of British retailer
Tesco, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** French oil major Total has agreed to sell some
of its gas pipeline assets in the UK's North Sea to North Sea
Midstream Partners, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity
firm ArcLight Capital, for 585 million pounds ($907 million).
** Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group
has bought World Triathlon Corp (WTC), the U.S. owner of the
popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for $650 million, the
company said on Thursday.
** Britain's Foresight Solar Fund Ltd has completed
the acquisition of a 35 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Wiltshire,
southwest England, taking the company's net portfolio of solar
assets to 322 MW.
** Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's No. 1 buyout firm,
is in exclusive talks about a possible acquisition of New
Zealand's largest university foundation training provider for
about NZ$530 million ($340 million), a source told Reuters on
Thursday.
** Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator,
said on Thursday it plans to review the possible purchase of
holdings in its competitor Golan Telecom.
** Agri-trader Olam International Ltd, majority
owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, is set to
announce a strategic partnership with a Japanese peer, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday after Olam halted
trading of its stock.
** Tauron, Poland's second-largest power producer,
said it was considering buying some of the assets of the
troubled Brzeszcze mine but hurdles to a deal remained.
** Half a dozen groups of companies from four continents
placed indicative bids by a Thursday deadline for an electricity
transmitter in Australia's most populous state, a source told
Reuters, a milestone in a record $12 billion privatisation sale.
** Acer Inc founder Stan Shih said he would
welcome a takeover of the struggling Taiwanese computer maker
after a steep fall in its share price, while warning any
potential buyer would pay a heavy price.
** Deutsche Annington Chief Executive Rolf Buch
has sought to temper speculation that the German real estate
group could make takeover bids for smaller rivals Deutsche
Wohnen and LEG Immobilien.
** Singapore property developer Rowsley Ltd is
paying 29 million pounds ($44.8 million) for a 75 percent stake
in a soccer-themed hotel and restaurant business founded by
former Manchester United players including Ryan Giggs and Gary
Neville.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)