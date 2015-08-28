(Adds Baxalta, TeliaSonera, Deutsche Postbank, SNS Reaal)

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** HSBC is dragging its feet on the sale of its Turkish business to ING Group, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the bank is no longer in a hurry to exit Turkey after securing a hefty $5.2 billion for its Brazilian unit.

** Wells Fargo & Co has emerged as the leading candidate to buy General Electric Co's railcar financing unit, Bloomberg reported. A deal to buy the business, which has more than $4 billion in assets, could be announced by the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday, Bloomberg said.

** Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is in talks to buy Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc to boost its oncology business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The European Commission said on Friday it had approved DTZ's planned purchase of peer Cushman & Wakefield Inc for an estimated $2 billion to create one of the world's largest real estate services companies.

** Mitsubishi Corp's decision to spend $1.1 billion for one fifth of Olam International is a key vote of confidence that will allow the Singapore agri-trader to exploit M&A opportunities thrown up by the slump in the global commodities market.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc, taking aim at the company's spending and capital structure, as well as executive compensation.

** Mylan NV shareholders on Friday backed the drugmaker's hostile bid for Perrigo Co, allowing it to launch a tender offer for the company's shares in the next few weeks.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.

** Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said it had agreed to create a Chinese joint venture with Huaxin in a move that could pave the way for China's approval for Nokia's proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent.

** TeliaSonera and Telenor are preparing deeper concessions as they fight for regulatory approval to merge their Danish telecoms units, after an offer to sell mobile spectrum to a new player fell short, said two people close to the situation.

** Deutsche Postbank is looking at areas of possible continued cooperation with majority owner Deutsche Bank , which plans to divest the unit next year, Postbank said on Friday.

** French payments company Ingenico has submitted a bid to buy UK firm Worldpay, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the contest heats up to take control of Europe's leading payments processor.

** IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd will buy a 21 percent stake in Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL), both firms said on Friday, days after another Taiwan-based Apple Inc supplier said it wanted to buy into the chip packaging firm.

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management made its first significant investment in Indian infrastructure on Friday, buying six road and three power projects from India's Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd.

** The Dutch government said on Friday it would demerge the banking and insurance operations of state-owned bank SNS Reaal, bringing the bank one step closer to privatization and clearing the way for the insurer's sale to Chinese buyer Anbang.

** French energy exploration and production company Maurel & Prom said it was reabsorbing its former Nigerian unit MPI as a first step towards tripling in size to cope with the impact of a plunge in the oil price.

** Sharp Corp said it was considering various options for its liquid crystal display business after a report said it might sell a majority stake in the struggling operations to rival Japan Display Inc.

** Auto parts maker Robert Bosch has bought Seeo Inc, a California-based company that has developed next-generation lithium-ion batteries that could double the range of electric cars.

** Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd , said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico. Financial details were not disclosed.

** Sanlam has started talks about a potential acquisition in Angola, the company's senior official told Reuters this week, as South Africa's largest insurer look for new streams of income to offset slowing growth at home.

** Russia's VTB, the country's second-largest bank by assets, is selling stakes in a number of power companies on the Moscow Exchange, the exchange said. The stakes, sold as a packet, are being sold at no less than 15 billion roubles ($227 million).

** Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, the world's second biggest healthcare firm by market value, is buying a 73.4 percent stake in India-based Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Private Ltd for 819 million ringgit ($195 million).

** Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.3 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions. ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 66.02 roubles) ($1 = 4.19 ringgit) ($1 = 3.55 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)