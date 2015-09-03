(Adds Aeroflot, Colt Defense, Sinopec, Britam, Charterhouse, Sam's Club, Diodes, Asseco Poland; Updates Veolia Environnement)

Sept 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG plans to buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock to boost shareholder returns after rejecting a takeover approach from Monsanto Co, selling its vegetable seeds business to fund the measure. The world's largest pesticides company is under pressure to offer tangible rewards to shareholders after it turned its back last week on a cash-and-shares bid from unwanted U.S. suitor Monsanto worth $47 billion at the time.

** Lannett Co Inc said it would buy Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc, a U.S. unit of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA , for $1.23 billion to expand its specialty generic drugs portfolio.

** UK private equity firm Charterhouse has mandated Deutsche Bank for a sale of its 60 percent stake in French call centre business Webhelp, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Snack food company B&G Foods Inc said it would buy General Mills Inc's Green Giant and Le Sueur frozen and canned vegetable businesses for about $765 million.

** The board of Russian airline Aeroflot has approved the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in debt-laden rival Transaero, the state-owned company said.

** Gun maker Colt Defense and its creditors are close to a deal on a plan to bring the company out of bankruptcy, but if it fails, the business will go on the auction block next month, a company lawyer told a judge.

** Sam's Club, the membership warehouse club division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said it has tied up with online car-shopping site TrueCar Inc in an effort to boost its auto business.

** Chipmaker Diodes Inc said it would buy Pericom Semiconductor Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million to boost its analog and mixed-signal chip businesses.

** An unnamed investor has placed a 1.5 percent stake in Evonik for 222 million euros ($250 million), several traders and bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

** Struggling New Zealand outdoorwear company Kathmandu Holdings on Thursday advised its shareholders to reject a takeover offer by Briscoe Group after Briscoe said it would not be raising its cash and scrip offer price equating to NZ$1.80 per share ($1.14).

** Sinopec and Sibur have agreed on the Chinese energy giant buying into Russia's top petrochemical company, Sibur said without disclosing the stake and the value of the deal.

** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement has bought a majority stake in Dutch plastics recycling company AKG Kunststof as part of a strategy to grow in waste recycling.

** Mauritius is looking to sell a 23 percent stake in Kenya's British-American Investments Co (Britam), seized from a disgraced tycoon, a senior government official said.

** Eurazeo is investing 20 million euros ($22.57 million) in a 33 million-euro fund raising round by second-hand luxury goods online retailer Vestiaire Collective, giving the French investment fund exposure to a booming market.

** Finnish state investment firm Solidium said on Thursday it could buy more shares in engineering group Metso and mining technology company Outotec.

** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, has agreed to buy 61.4 percent of Portugal-based rival Exictos for 21.5 million euros ($24 million), strenghtening its position in Africa, Asseco said.

** The Australian government is under fire over proposed changes to the fees charged by its corporate regulator's registry arm ahead of the unit's possible sale, with critics warning against double-dipping and fee-gouging to boost the asset's value. The government is examining a sale of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission's (ASIC) company registry unit, valued at up to A$6 billion ($4.2 billion) depending on the fees it can charge.

($1 = 0.8862 euros) ($1 = A$1.4245) ($1 = NZ$1.5738) ($1 = 35.2100 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)