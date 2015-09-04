(Adds Imtech, Prelios, GE, BP, Eni; Updates Bwin, BlackBerry)

Sept 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project that will run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe, bringing Europe closer into Moscow's energy orbit.

** Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd said it agreed to be acquired for about $2.5 billion by Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group.

** General Electric Co is expected to win regulatory approval next week for its purchase of the power equipment business of France's Alstom, allowing the U.S. industrial conglomerate to finally carry out a major cost-cutting program 16 months after first announcing the deal.

** Swiss bank Vontobel has agreed to buy Finter Bank Zurich from Italmobiliare to boost its wealth management business, and says it has cash for more deals. Italmobiliare said it would get about 80 million Swiss francs ($82 million) from Vontobel.

** The German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Imtech is expected to be sold in November, according to Imtech Germany's insolvency administrator.

** Italy's Prelios is a potential merger or acquisition target, its CEO said on Friday as the property company detailed a plan to spin off real estate investments to cut debt and focus on its core services business.

** BP will need to buy oil and gas fields to offset falling production, which could lead it to issue equity to raise funds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, cutting its rating on the oil major's shares to underperform from neutral.

** India's state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has paid just over $1.25 billion for a 15 percent stake in Russian oil major Rosneft's Vankor oil field, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** UK-listed Bwin.party ditched an agreed deal with 888 on Friday in favour of a higher 1.1 billion-pound ($1.7 billion) offer from GVC Holdings, creating a sports betting heavyweight in a sector being reshaped by consolidation.

** Canada's BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will buy rival mobile software provider Good Technology Corp for $425 million, to boost its ability to help corporate clients manage smartphones running on different operating systems.

** Czech energy company EPH and state oil product pipelines company Cepro plan to coordinate efforts to buy Unipetrol from Poland's PKN Orlen, a Czech newspaper reported, citing two sources.

** Gazprom revived an asset-swap deal with German chemicals group BASF and made progress in negotiations with Austrian energy group OMV, as the Russian gas giant moves to increase its reach in Europe.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is in touch with cash-rich state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) as it looks for ways to take the debt of its Saipem unit off its balance sheet, Eni's chairwoman said.

** Hungary's state-owned Fogaz has signed a deal to buy 99.93 percent in the local natural gas retail company GDF SUEZ Energia Magyarorszag Zrt from GDF International SA, the national news agency MTI said citing Fogaz as its source. It did not provide financial details of the transaction which is expected to be completed in the next months.

** CEFC China Energy Co has bought a majority stake in Slavia Prague, one of the Czech Republic's oldest soccer clubs, its latest in a series of deals by the Chinese company in the central European country. The price was not disclosed for what is a rare investment by a foreign group in Czech sport.

** Japanese banks are among bidders for General Electric Co's local commercial lending and leasing operation, sources told Reuters.

** Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd is set to buy two U.S. generics businesses in cash deals worth $550 million, it said, following rivals with a push to enhance its presence in the world's largest generics market.

** Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings has invited bids from insurers for a distribution agreement to sell their general insurance products in four Southeast Asian markets, a deal that could fetch it about $400 million, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

($1 = 0.6560 pounds)

($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs)

($1 = 66.4050 Indian rupees)

($1 = 24.3700 Czech crowns) (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)