Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Blackstone Group LP will buy real estate investment trust Strategic Hotels & Resorts in a deal valued at $6 billion, attracted by the company's iconic hotel properties in key locations of the United States.

** Media General Inc said it would buy diversified media company Meredith Corp for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United States.

** Dutch brewing company Heineken NV has bought a 50 percent stake in U.S.-based beer maker Lagunitas Brewing Co to expand into the craft beer industry.

** Canada's Concordia Healthcare Corp said it would buy Amdipharm Mercury Ltd from private equity firm Cinven for $1.9 billion, boosting its portfolio of drugs to 200 from 20 and giving it a foothold in overseas markets.

** Potash Corp is prepared to launch a hostile takeover offer for German potash mining rival K+S under certain conditions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

** General Electric won U.S. and European antitrust approval to buy Alstom's power unit on condition that some of the French company's assets would be sold.

Alstom said it aimed to close the sale of its energy business to General Electric as early as possible in the fourth quarter of 2015.

** British lawmakers challenged public officials over whether they had allowed more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of government shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to be sold too cheaply last month.

** French has raised nearly 200 million euros ($223 million) by trimming its stake in energy group Engie by a deadline of the middle of this month.

** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc, which is trying to take over Perrigo Pharmaceuticals, said it will go directly to Perrigo investors starting on Sept. 14 with its $27 billion cash and stock offer for their shares.

** MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it has agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin Plc for 3.47 billion pounds ($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal in as many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas.

** British insurer RSA said it would sell its Latin American operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash as it retreats from secondary markets.

** India's JSW Energy Ltd has signed an accord to buy a power plant from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, the companies said, as India's indebted corporations sell assets to repair their balance sheets.

** Car designer Pininfarina and Mahindra and Mahindra are aiming to reach a deal on the sale of the Italian group to the Indian vehicle maker in the next couple of weeks, several sources close to the situation said.

** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2 billion)combination, first set out last month and designed to secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling market.

** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said it had signed a joint venture agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Savola Group to tap the Middle Eastern seafood market.

** Punch Taverns Plc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.5 million) in cash.

** Port operator APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has reached an agreement with Perez y Cia to acquire their majority stake in the Barcelona-based Grup Maritim TCB and its 11 container terminals.

** The French government still plans on selling 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said, adding that it was normal to take market conditions into account in light of recent turbulence.

** Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.

** Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specializing in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to boost its position in the Egyptian market.

** Russian bank Sberbank is planning to sell its Slovenian unit, mainly because of the small market in the country, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Bank of Yokohama Ltd said it had agreed to merge with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal that would create Japan's largest regional bank and spur further consolidation in the sector.

** Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan that would give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG projects.

($1 = 1.44 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 0.65 pounds)