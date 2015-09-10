(Adds Avon, GE, Barclays, 3M, MillerCoors, America Movil)
Sept 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday.
** Avon Products Inc, which sells cosmetics
door-to-door, is in talks with private equity firms about an
investment through a stake sale in the struggling company, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
** General Electric Co said it would seek to sell its
asset management arm, as the U.S. conglomerate continues to make
moves to focus on its industrial products.
** The Irish government plans to sell a 25 percent stake in
Allied Irish Banks after elections next year and should
recover 3-4 billion euros of its bailout funds before taking
account of the share sale, it said.
** Barclays is in advanced talks to sell its
Italian retail network and a portfolio of Italian mortgages
worth 4 billion euros ($4.46 billion) in two separate auctions,
people familiar with the process said.
** MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller
and Molson Coors Brewing, said it was buying a
majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co,
adding to its portfolio of craft beers.
** U.S. diversified manufacturer 3M Co said it was
exploring a sale or spinoff of its healthcare data and software
business.
** Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said it
had completed a placement of 750 million euros ($840.15 million)
worth of bonds convertible into shares of Dutch telco KPN
.
** U.S.-based investor the Gores Group has put German car
parts maker Hay up for sale in a potential 400-million-euro
($448 million) deal, several people familiar with the deal said.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Oct.
14 whether to clear U.S. chipmaker Intel's $16.7
billion bid for Altera Corp.
** Daimler is in talks with BAIC Motor
about allowing the Chinese partner to take a stake in the German
carmaker although the outcome remains uncertain, Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche said.
** German speciality chemicals company Lanxess is
in talks to put its main synthetic rubber business into a joint
venture with petrochemicals group Ineos, four people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Taiwan chip packaging firm Siliconware Precision
Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) urged shareholders to reject
a bid by larger rival Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
(ASE) to buy a stake, saying the at least T$30 billion
($924 million) offer price was too low.
** French oil major Total said it agreed to sell a
majority stake of 50 percent plus one share in Geosel Manosque
to a 50-50 consortium of EDF Invest and Ardian as part
of its $10 billon disposal plan.
** CEFC China Energy Co, a privately owned energy and
financial services firm, has bought 10 percent of Travel Service
Airlines and plans to eventually increase its stake in the Czech
company to 49.92 percent, ch-aviation reported.
** Czech energy group EPH is not currently in talks to buy
Poland-based PKN Orlen's stake in Czech downstream oil
group Unipetrol, EPH's chairman was quoted as saying.
** Poland is in talks with a private investor regarding a
new company to be forged from nearly bankrupt Kompania Weglowa,
Europe's largest coal miner, the deputy treasury minister was
quoted as saying.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = 32.47 Taiwan dollars)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)