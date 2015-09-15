(Adds Eni, Mondelez, Universal Studios Japan; Updates Kellogg)
Sept 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** General Electric Co is bidding for pieces of
Halliburton Co's drilling services and drilling bits
businesses, as the latter works to get regulatory approval to
buy Baker Hughes Inc, Bloomberg reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) confirmed
on Tuesday the sale of Proquote, a market data vendor and
provider of retail trading services in the UK, to Australian
wealth management services company Iress Ltd.
** The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a stake in the
theme park to Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Kellogg Co is setting up a joint venture with the
African arm of Singapore's Tolaram Group to bolster its
breakfast and snack food offerings in West
Africa.
** Polish power group Enea SA will not raise its
1.48 billion zloty ($398 million) takeover bid for its main coal
supplier Bogdanka SA, Parkiet daily quoted Enea's
chief executive as saying on Tuesday.
** Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent
investment bank in emerging markets, said it had concluded its
acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group Inc for 1.25
billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).
** A unit of China's state-owned Bright Food Group Co Ltd
will buy a 50 percent stake in New Zealand's biggest
meat co-operative for NZ$311 million ($197 million), as it looks
to import more of the country's agricultural products.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni is in no rush to
sell down its controlling stake in its giant Mozambique gas
field, CEO Claudio Descalzi said.
** Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said it had secured
agreement to take over specialist investment manager Advance
Emerging Capital (AEC).
** Two months after Mondelez International
separated its European cheese and spreads business into a
standalone unit, a senior executive said on Tuesday a selloff is
not on the cards for now, rebutting speculation of a divestment.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn, already the biggest
investor in Cheniere Energy Inc, on Monday said he
raised his stake in the liquefied natural gas company to 9.6
percent less than one month after two Icahn directors were
appointed to the company's board.
** Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is
targeting another investment in Poland after its surprise 2
billion zloty ($537 million) takeover of the country's No.5
power group PKP Energetyka, a director of CVC said.
** Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air has signed a
memorandum of understanding with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease &
Finance Co Ltd for a $347.2 million loan to
help to finance its fleet expansion, the airline said.
($1 = NZ$1.58)
($1 = 3.72 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)