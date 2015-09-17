(Adds Colony Capital; updates Perrigo, Altice, Biostime)

Sept 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest brewer, has approached rival SABMiller Plc about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the world's beer. The merged group would have a market value of about $275 billion at current prices.

** Generic and over-the-counter drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc advised its shareholders to reject Mylan NV's unsolicited $27 billion tender offer, saying it substantially undervalued the company.

** European telecoms group Altice will become a major force in the lucrative U.S. cable market after it agreed to buy fourth-largest operator Cablevision for a mix of cash and shares in a deal worth $17.7 billion including debt.

** Suzuki Motor Corp said it had bought back a 19.9 percent stake previously held by Volkswagen AG for 460.28 billion yen ($3.82 billion), ending a partnership that soured soon after it was formed.

** Hong Kong-listed dietary supplements company Biostime International Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd for more than A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion), Australian media reported.

** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, is in talks to buy Guardian Financial Services, it said on Thursday, although analysts say uncertainty over new capital requirements for European insurers could delay any agreement.

** Port operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said a consortium it was leading had agreed to buy stake in a container terminal in Turkey for $940 million as it seeks to expand its business globally.

** Boeing Co said it had rejected an unsolicited bid from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for United Launch Alliance, a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp.

** U.S. investment fund Colony Capital is in talks to buy French auto servicing chain Feu Vert, two people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

** Glencore Plc is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp , Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc and two other companies to sell portions of the future production of three South American copper mines, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.

** Boston-based private equity company Advent International said it had agreed to buy 13 percent of Brazilian medical diagnostics company Fleury SA as it moves ahead with plans to expand investments in the country.

** India's Hero Cycles Ltd said it had bought Delhi-based Firefox Bikes for an undisclosed sum to expand its presence in the country's premium cycle market.

** French utility Engie SA said it is buying the 80 percent in Australian air conditioning and heating company TSC which it does not already own.

** Black River Asset Management LLC, Cargill Inc's global asset management firm, is in "advanced negotiations" to buy two Brazilian sugar cane mills from Grupo Ruette for around 700 million reais ($179 million), newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

** New Zealand's government unexpectedly blocked the NZ$88 million ($56 million) purchase of a local farm by China's Shanghai Pengxin amid public concerns about foreign land ownership.

** German publisher Axel Springer SE may want to increase its current 7 percent stake in U.S. news website Business Insider, German Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

** Qatar National Bank SAQ (QNB), the largest bank in the Gulf Arab region, is in preliminary talks to buy Kuwait Finance House KSCP's (KFH) Malaysia unit, the Qatari lender said.

** Turkcell, Turkey's largest mobile operator, said it was considering acquiring some of the Eurasian assets of its shareholder TeliaSonera AB, after the Nordic telecom operator said it was looking at leaving seven markets.

** British engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc unveiled a slew of measures on Thursday, including cutting its dividend and the sale of a non-core unit, to fight slowing sales growth.

($1 = 120.5200 yen) ($1=A$1.39) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)