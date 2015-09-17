(Adds Colony Capital; updates Perrigo, Altice, Biostime)
Sept 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest
brewer, has approached rival SABMiller Plc about a
takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the
world's beer. The merged group would have a market value of
about $275 billion at current prices.
** Generic and over-the-counter drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc
advised its shareholders to reject Mylan NV's
unsolicited $27 billion tender offer, saying it substantially
undervalued the company.
** European telecoms group Altice will become a
major force in the lucrative U.S. cable market after it agreed
to buy fourth-largest operator Cablevision for a mix of
cash and shares in a deal worth $17.7 billion including debt.
** Suzuki Motor Corp said it had bought back a 19.9
percent stake previously held by Volkswagen AG for
460.28 billion yen ($3.82 billion), ending a partnership that
soured soon after it was formed.
** Hong Kong-listed dietary supplements company Biostime
International Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy
Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd for more than
A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion), Australian media reported.
** Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner
of life assurance funds closed to new customers, is in talks to
buy Guardian Financial Services, it said on Thursday, although
analysts say uncertainty over new capital requirements for
European insurers could delay any agreement.
** Port operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co
Ltd said a consortium it was leading had agreed to buy
stake in a container terminal in Turkey for $940 million as it
seeks to expand its business globally.
** Boeing Co said it had rejected an unsolicited bid
from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for United Launch
Alliance, a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin Corp.
** U.S. investment fund Colony Capital is in talks
to buy French auto servicing chain Feu Vert, two people with
knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
** Glencore Plc is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp
, Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc
and two other companies to sell portions of the future
production of three South American copper mines, two sources
with knowledge of the talks said.
** Boston-based private equity company Advent International
said it had agreed to buy 13 percent of Brazilian medical
diagnostics company Fleury SA as it moves ahead with
plans to expand investments in the country.
** India's Hero Cycles Ltd said it had bought
Delhi-based Firefox Bikes for an undisclosed sum to expand its
presence in the country's premium cycle market.
** French utility Engie SA said it is buying the
80 percent in Australian air conditioning and heating company
TSC which it does not already own.
** Black River Asset Management LLC, Cargill Inc's
global asset management firm, is in "advanced
negotiations" to buy two Brazilian sugar cane mills from Grupo
Ruette for around 700 million reais ($179 million), newspaper
Valor Economico said on Thursday.
** New Zealand's government unexpectedly blocked the NZ$88
million ($56 million) purchase of a local farm by China's
Shanghai Pengxin amid public concerns about foreign land
ownership.
** German publisher Axel Springer SE may want to
increase its current 7 percent stake in U.S. news website
Business Insider, German Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.
** Qatar National Bank SAQ (QNB), the largest bank
in the Gulf Arab region, is in preliminary talks to buy Kuwait
Finance House KSCP's (KFH) Malaysia unit, the Qatari
lender said.
** Turkcell, Turkey's largest mobile operator,
said it was considering acquiring some of the Eurasian assets of
its shareholder TeliaSonera AB, after the Nordic
telecom operator said it was looking at leaving seven markets.
** British engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc
unveiled a slew of measures on Thursday, including
cutting its dividend and the sale of a non-core unit, to fight
slowing sales growth.
($1 = 120.5200 yen)
($1=A$1.39)
