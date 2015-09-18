(Adds Hutchison Whampoa, Anheuser-Busch, Shanghai Jin Jiang, PetCo, Volkswagen, Begendik, William Demant, Serum Institute of India, Blackstone)

Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Hutchison Whampoa is set to face an extensive EU investigation over its bid for Telefonica's British unit and is prepared to sell network capacity and frequencies to head off antitrust concerns, three sources said on Friday. The planned 10.3-billion-pound ($16 billion) acquisition of Telefonica's O2 business would make Hutchison the top mobile operator in Britain

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA reached out to SABMiller Plc's largest shareholder, Altria Group Inc, before making a takeover approach, Bloomberg reported.

** Petco Holdings Inc is exploring the possibility of being acquired by PetSmart Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a merger that could create a company that accounts for 30 percent of U.S. pet specialty supplies stores.

** Chinese hotel operator Shanghai Jin Jiang plans to buy an 81 percent stake in Keystone Lodging Holdings for 8.3 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) to gain a stronger foothold in the country's expanding domestic travel business.

** Volkswagen and minority shareholders in its trucks subsidiary MAN are both contesting a court ruling over how much the carmaker must offer to buy out the remaining MAN shareholders, they said on Friday.

** Antero Resources Corp said it would sell its business that delivers fresh water to the shale industry to its master limited partnership Antero Midstream Partners LP in a deal valued at $1.05 billion including debt.

** Turkish food retailer Begendik plans to buy 10 stores from rival Tesco Kipa this year, its CEO said on Friday, part of expansion plans that could lead to a tie-up with a foreign investor, potentially from Iran, and a stock market listing.

** UDG Healthcare Plc said it would sell its Irish drug distribution businesses to U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp for 407.5 million euros ($466 million) to cut debt and raise funds for acquisitions.

** China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) is buying a controlling stake in Jakarta-based PT Bank Windu Kentjana International Tbk PT, in a rare case of a foreign bank being allowed to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian lender.

** Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said on Friday that France's competition authority has approved its acquisition of French hearing aid retailer Audika Groupe .

** Asia's largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India Ltd, is in talks with private equity firms to sell a stake of as much as 10 percent in the unlisted group, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

** Blackstone is not looking at a possible investment in Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa ABG.MC, a spokesman for the investment fund said on Friday, denying an earlier media report. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)