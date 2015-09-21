(Adds Time Warner Cable and Tauron Polska Energia)
Sept 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Time Warner Cable Inc's shareholders approved
the company's $56 billion takeover by Charter Communications Inc
, according to preliminary votes at a special
shareholder meeting.
** Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and a consortium led by
state-controlled energy firm Tauron Polska Energia
could tie up to buy troubled state-run Brzeszcze coal mine,
Tauron said.
** Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust said it
agreed to merge with Colony American Homes Inc, a
provider of single family residences for rent, in an all-stock
deal. Starwood Waypoint will issue 64.9 million of its shares
for all outstanding shares of Colony American. This values
Colony American at about $1.48 billion, based on Starwood
Waypoint's Friday close of $22.75.
** Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for
peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at
4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion) as consolidation in the German
real estate market intensifies
** Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said on Sunday
it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6
billion as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its
industrial product portfolio.
** Swedish buyout group EQT has received offers for its
Dutch oil storage group Koole Terminals, valuing the business at
more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), several people
familiar with the deal said.
** Germany's Symrise is buying Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker
of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for at least $397
million from buyout firm TorQuest, part of a push into
plant-based ingredients for its fragrances and flavors.
** French oil and gas company Total said on Monday
that it had sold 10 percent of its the planned 180,000
barrels-per-day capacity Fort Hills project to Suncor Energy
for around $230 million.
** Austrian property group CA Immo said on Monday
that it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a business park
at Warsaw airport to its partner in the project, UBM Development
, for more than 80 million euros ($90.5 million)
** Private equity firm EMR Capital has teamed up with the
former head of Equinox Minerals to buy a small Australian copper
mine for up to A$15 million ($10.8 million) plus taking on about
A$40 million in rehabilitation bond costs, the companies said in
a joint statement.
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired about
a 10 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings, the
financial services arm of Indian building firm Larsen & Toubro
, a source familiar with the transaction said on
Monday.
** Brazilian health and hygiene company Hypermarcas SA
is considering adding more consumer good operations
to its planned spin-off of its diaper unit, in an effort to
reduce debt and sharpen the company's focus on healthcare,
newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday.
** Mister Spex, Germany's biggest online eyewear retailer,
may either list on the stock exchange or sell a majority stake
to an investor over the next three years, its chief executive
told a German weekly.
** Warner Brothers and investment firm China Media Capital
(CMC) are forming a joint venture to develop Chinese-language
movies, adding to a wave of tie-ups between Hollywood studios
and Chinese partners to tap China's fast-growing box office.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered
to buy Sharp Corp's struggling liquid panel display
business and plans to seek funding from Apple Inc, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. The report did not
specify how much Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, was willing to
pay for the loss-making operations.
** Telecom Italia is open to all options regarding
its Inwit tower unit, the chief executive of the
Italian telecoms group said on Monday, adding there was "strong
interest" for it but no offer on the table.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)