(Adds Blackstone Group, Ivanhoe Mines, Newmont Mining Corp, Patriot Coal, Korian, Meggitt, Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Serum Institute)

Sept 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday:

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has so far not been able to reach a deal to acquire NCR Corp or find a partner to help fund a bid worth up to $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Democratic Republic of Congo's government supports Ivanhoe Mines' $400 million sale of a stake in its Kamoa copper mine to China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS, it said on Tuesday, dropping earlier objections to the deal.

** Newmont Mining Corp is not interested in buying the U.S. assets Barrick Gold has put up for sale, but would be keen on Barrick's 50 percent stake in an Australian mine at the right price, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said.

** Patriot Coal said Blackhawk Mining won a bankruptcy auction for the majority of its assets but did not disclose the terms.

** French nursing home operators Korian and DomusVi are bidding for German peer Casa Reha as they seek to increase their presence in Europe's biggest economy, people familiar with the matter said.

** British engineering firm Meggitt said it agreed to buy a division of U.S.-based aerospace components company EDAC for $340 million, building on another acquisition it made last month to create a scale player in the sector.

** Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA said it is in the last stages of talks to sell a minority stake in a natural gas distribution holding company to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd, in its drive to dispose of over $13 billion worth of non-essential assets by the end-2017.

** Asia's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India Ltd, has halted plans to sell a minority stake in the company, as global market volatility has dented the appetite of private equity and sovereign wealth funds for big-ticket investments, its CEO said.

** Germany's Lanxess sold 50 percent of its synthetic-rubber business, the world's largest, to Saudi Aramco , partnering with the leading oil firm to gain better access to petrochemical raw materials. The deal values the joint venture that the two companies will set up in the Netherlands at 2.75 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and operational control will be assumed by Lanxess, the German group said.

** India's cabinet cleared on Tuesday the purchase of Boeing Co's Apache and Chinook helicopters in a deal worth around $2.5 billion, two government sources said, in a boost to defense ties with the United States.

** Specialty chemicals maker Ashland Inc said it would spin off its engine lubricants unit into a publicly traded company, Valvoline, to focus on its higher margin businesses.

** South African private education group Curro Holdings has acquired its first school outside its home market, the company said on Tuesday, signaling that it wants to expand into the rest of the continent. Curro, which abandoned a takeover bid for smaller rival Advtech in July, will pay 180 million rand ($13 million) for Windhoek Gymnasium, an independent school in the capital of neighboring Namibia.

** Swedish utility Vattenfall asked potential bidders to express their interest in the company's German lignite plants, which the group put up for sale following large writedowns and a radical shift in the country's energy policy.

** British American Tobacco Plc said it would buy Poland's CHIC Group, owner of Europe's largest e-cigarette retailing network, and signed a vapor technology-sharing term sheet with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co, a unit of Reynolds American Inc.

** Qatar National Bank (QNB) has halted talks with Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to buy its Malaysian unit, the Gulf Arab region's largest bank said on Tuesday.

** Spain's Cellnex is working on a possible offer for telecom tower group Inwit, controlled by Telecom Italia, several sources close to the matter said. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)