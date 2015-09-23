(Adds Anheuser-Busch InBev, Saipem and Monte dei Paschi di
Siena; updates BBA Aviation Plc and PR Newswire)
Sept 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Citrix Systems Inc, the U.S. cloud computing
company targeted by activist hedge fund Elliott Management, is
making a final attempt to sell itself as a whole before it
embarks on asset sales, according to people familiar with the
matter. The company, which has a market capitalization of $11.6
billion, has also reached out to other technology firms to
solicit interest, including Dell Inc.
** Spanish energy company Abengoa is
close to a deal with creditor banks on its planned 650 million
euro ($725 million) capital increase, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
** Cision, a provider of public relations software and
intelligence, is working on a bid to acquire press release
distributor PR Newswire Association LLC, according to people
familiar with the matter. British communications and events
company UBM Plc is running the auction for PR Newswire,
which, Reuters reported earlier, it hoped to sell for more than
$700 million.. UBM Plc said it was in "highly
preliminary" talks about a sale of press release distributor PR
Newswire.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev said it would buy Los
Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing as the world's largest brewer
looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing craft brewing
market.
** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in
talks to buy a stake in Saipem as part of a revamp of
the troubled oil contractor that could include a capital
increase of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several
people with knowledge of the matter said.
** German private equity firm Hannover Finanz is exploring
options for its cable equipment maker Schlemmer including a
potential sale which may value the company at more than 500
million euros ($556 million), two people familiar with the
matter said.
** Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz has made its first real
estate investment in Japan, buying retail property Kirarito
Ginza in Tokyo for 52.3 billion yen ($435 million) with
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp, it said on Wednesday.
** Brazil's government is considering selling half of its
minority stake in five major airports to raise cash and help
plug a swelling budget gap, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo
reported on Wednesday.
** France has agreed to sell two Mistral helicopter carriers
to Egypt after their sale to Russia was canceled in August and
it will not incur a financial loss in the transaction,
government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.
** Bulgaria is ready to finalize a deal to build a gas link
to neighboring Greece but is waiting for the new government in
Athens to move ahead with the project, Bulgaria's Deputy Energy
Minister Nikolay Nikolov said on Wednesday.
** French energy giant EDF said on Wednesday it
planned to keep a controlling stake in Italy's Edison but was
open to its subsidiary tying up with other players to strengthen
its position on the market.
** A Polish treasury minister who oversees power and mining
industries said on Wednesday he will not block plans of the
state-run utility Enea to buy its privately-owned coal
supplier Bogdanka.
** Reinsurance group Swiss Re AG will bolster its
position as a leading closed life book consolidator in Britain
through the acquisition of Guardian Financial Services, the
Swiss group said. Its business unit Admin Re has agreed to buy
Guardian Financial from private equity firm Cinven for
1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).
** British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc
said it proposed to buy U.S. competitor Landmark
Aviation for $2.065 billion, a deal that would make
the combined entity the biggest fixed-base operator in the
world.
** Mylan NV countersued Perrigo Co on
Tuesday over "serious misstatements" it made as part of its
defense against an unsolicited $27 billion tender offer by the
generic and over-the-counter drugmaker.
** Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro is
looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure
projects and dilute its stake in non-core subsidiaries to revive
performance, the group's executive chairman said.
** BioMed Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment
trust for biotechnology companies, is in talks to sell itself
and has attracted interest from private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP, Bloomberg reported.
** Danske Bank has agreed to sell its retail or
personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank
, in a move that increase the lender's focus on the
Nordic region. No financial details were disclosed.
** The newly appointed chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said no tie-up was likely before 2016. The European
Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to merge with a stronger
rival to boost its capital base.
