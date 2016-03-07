(Adds Shutterfly Inc, Alior Bank, Atlantia,and others)
March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** T-Mobile US said it could issue $2 billion in
senior notes and sell them to its 65-percent shareholder
Deutsche Telekom, giving a potential boost to its
financial firepower ahead of an auction of low-frequency
airwaves.
** Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo said on
Monday it had canceled a merger with its largest shareholder,
industrial company Picanol Group, following pressure
from other shareholders.
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has acquired marketing
rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment from
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for an initial upfront payment of
$595 million. The deal covers the compound BI655066, which is
being tested on humans in the third and last phase required for
regulatory approval.
** Intercontinental Hotels Group is interested in
smaller deals to expand its portfolio, but won't be growing for
the sake of it, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
** New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals firm Alvogen is to buy
County Line Pharmaceuticals, another U.S. maker of generic
drugs, for approximately $300 million, according to people
familiar with the situation.
** A shareholder of Shutterfly Inc told the digital
imaging company's board of directors that it should form a
special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a
sale of the company, in a letter on Monday seen by Reuters.
** Poland's mid-tier lender Alior Bank, owned by
state-run insurer PZU, is in talks to buy its rival Bank BPH
from General Electric and hopes to complete a
deal around mid-2016, three banking sources told Reuters.
** Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia
may sell a stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia unit as a way to
support growth abroad, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni
Castellucci said on Monday.
** A major Canadian securities regulator on Monday ruled
that Corus Entertainment Inc did not need to disclose
more details on its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) deal to buy
media assets from Shaw Communications Inc, meaning a
shareholder vote due on Wednesday can proceed.
** Exelon Corp said it entered into an agreement
with Pepco Holdings Inc under which either company may
terminate their proposed deal at any time.
** Toshiba Corp plans an extraordinary executive
meeting on Wednesday, to choose a preferred bidder for its
healthcare unit, two people with knowledge of the process said
on Monday.
** Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real
estate firms, wants to buy Norrporten and its about 25 billion
crown ($2.9 billion) property portfolio which is being readied
for a stock market listing, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Poland's gas firm PGNiG has submitted an offer
to buy a district heating plant from the troubled coking coal
producer JSW, the miner's spokeswoman said.
** Swiss exchange operator SIX said a possible merger of the
London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse
posed only a slight threat to its trading business
although accelerating consolidation in the sector would boost
competitive pressure.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Friday it planned to sell its rights to 104
onshore oil and gas concessions, part of efforts to raise cash
and focus increasingly scarce capital on more profitable
offshore assets.
** Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano
said he had never been asked to sell the company's Brazilian
business, following reports that top investor Vivendi
was pushing for a disposal.
** Jefferies Group LLC will merge its junk-rated
loans and bonds business with the junk debt unit of its joint
venture with MassMutual Financial Group, according to people
familiar with the matter, in the biggest reorganization by a
U.S. investment bank since the leveraged finance markets seized
up last year.
** China's CGN Mining Co Ltd, the first direct
Chinese investor in a Canadian uranium project, is interested in
buying stakes in more Canadian companies, a company official
said on Sunday.
** Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire a
majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are "on the right
track", people familiar with the matter said on Monday, after a
last-minute hitch over contingent liabilities caused delays last
month.
** Singapore Exchange's bid to buy London's Baltic
Exchange is aimed at burnishing its derivatives credentials
among ship brokers and commodity merchants, fitting hand in
glove with its efforts to develop Asian pricing benchmarks for
bulk commodities.
** Austrian Post has agreed to sell its German
logistics business Trans-o-Flex to an unidentified German
strategic investor, it said on Monday.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)