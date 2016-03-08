(Adds Banco Popolare, Canon Inc, Attijariwafa Bank, Adler Real Estate; Updates Vivint Solar, Telecom Italia)

March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** The heads of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano will hold a crunch meeting with regulators at the European Central Bank on Wednesday to try to overcome hurdles to a planned merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank, sources said.

** Telecom Italia said it had completed the much-anticipated sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to investment group Fintech, with the total amount generated by the disposal confirmed at over $960 million.

** Canon Inc is front-runner to buy the healthcare business of Toshiba Corp with a bid of over 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.

** Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco's largest bank by assets, plans to bid for the Egyptian operations of Barclays , a senior executive told Reuters.

** Austria's takeover commission said it was investigating whether shareholders in property group Conwert, which include Adler Real Estate and Petrus Advisers LLP, violated an obligation to publish a takeover offer.

** Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc said it had terminated an agreement under which it would have been taken over by solar energy company SunEdison Inc after SunEdison failed to "consummate" the deal

** An Israeli consultancy has advised institutional investors to oppose Swiss food giant Nestle's bid to buy out minority shareholders in Israel's third-largest foodmaker Osem.

** Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said he would look into the possibility of merging with Telecom Italia if French billionaire Vincent Bollore invited him to.

** The break fee Swiss group Syngenta would have to pay should it back out of an agreed takeover by ChemChina has been cut to $848 million from the $1.5 billion first envisaged, a prospectus for the $43 billion deal published on Tuesday showed.

** Sanofi SA and Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday they were ending a 22-year-old joint venture to sell vaccines in Europe, arguing they would do better by managing their product portfolios independently.

** Credit card company American Express Co might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm, Fox Business News reported.

** PCI Pharma Services, a U.S. provider of outsourced packaging and clinical trial supply services to the pharmaceutical industry, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Home services provider Enercare Inc said its unit has entered an agreement to buy SEHAC Holdings Corp for $340.75 million, excluding transaction costs, to expand in the North American market.

** A major Canadian securities regulator on Monday ruled that Corus Entertainment Inc need not disclose more details of its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) proposal to buy media assets from Shaw Communications Inc, meaning a shareholder vote due on Wednesday could proceed.

** Toshiba Corp is poised to settle on a preferred bidder for its medical equipment unit with an extraordinary executive meeting planned on Wednesday, people with knowledge of the process said.

** Castellum, one of Sweden's biggest listed real estate companies, is evaluating a potential acquisition of the property portfolio of peer Norrporten, it said on Tuesday.

** Poland's mid-tier lender Alior Bank, owned by state-run insurer PZU, is in talks to buy its rival Bank BPH from General Electric and hopes to complete a deal around mid-2016, three banking sources told Reuters.

** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris said on Tuesday he would look to acquire an electronic brokerage firm following the merger of Beltone Financial and CI Capital. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)