(Adds Westar Energy, Investindustrial, Transcanada, Engie,
Gimv)
March 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on
Thursday:
** Westar Energy Inc, Kansas' biggest power company,
is exploring strategic options including a sale, a person
familiar with the talks told Reuters.
** Private equity firm Investindustrial is in exclusive
talks to buy Italian baby products brand Chicco for about 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source close to the matter said
confirming press reports.
** TransCanada Corp, the company behind the
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, is in talks to
buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group
Inc, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** French gas and power group Engie said it had
acquired the remaining 51 percent stake in Maia Eolis, a French
company which specializes in the development, construction and
maintenance of wind farms.
** Belgian holding company Gimv said that it and
other shareholders had agreed to sell automotive system supplier
Punch Powertrain to Chinese group Yinyi.
** European buyout house CVC Capital Partners is
seeking an exit from Dutch HR software and services provider
Raet, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The
private equity firm is working with Rothschild on a potential
deal, which could value the business at between 376 million
euros and 564 million euros ($619.10 million), or eight to
twelve times its 2014 earnings, the sources said.
** U.S. ATM machine maker Diebold Inc is not
considering a higher offer for German peer Wincor Nixdorf
to convince shareholders, nor will it lower the
acceptance threshold, its chief executive told Reuters in an
interview.
** The European Commission on Thursday approved Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries' $40.5 billion acquisition
of the generics activities of Allergan conditional on a
number of divestments, notably Allergan businesses in Britain
and Ireland.
** China's Commerce Ministry said it has not received an
application for regulatory approval from iron ore miners Vale
and Fortescue Metals Group in relation to
their planned joint venture.
** British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler
Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as
it exits some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in
the next 15 months.
** Iliad Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud
said that talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to
Orange, which could see it take on some Bouygues
assets, were complex but still continuing.
** Pan-African mobile telecoms infrastructure group HIS has
agreed to buy Nigerian rival Helios Towers Nigeria (HTN) for an
undisclosed sum, its chief executive said.
** Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden said
it had agreed to buy the Kevitsa mine in Northern Finland for a
cash consideration of $712 million on a debt free basis.
** U.S. data management company Iron Mountain Inc
will sell its Australian unit to ease regulatory concerns
hampering its A$2.7 billion ($2 billion) buyout of Sydney-listed
rival Recall Holdings Ltd, a regulator said.
** Australian online clothes retailer Surfstitch Group Ltd
said its managing director quit and it planned to take
the A$380 million ($284 million) company private just 15 months
after listing on the share market.
** Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy U.S.
options exchange operator International Securities Exchange for
$1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG, the latest deal
to emerge from a spate of exchange merger talks.
** Facebook Inc is acquiring Masquerade Technologies
Inc, creator of the popular face-swapping app MSQRD, as part of
efforts by the world's largest social network operator to build
its video services.
** Talks between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare
di Milano with the European Central Bank made scant
progress on a planned merger to create Italy's third biggest
bank, three sources close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George)