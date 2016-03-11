(Adds General Motors, Charterhouse)
March 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Friday:
** General Motors Co said it is buying Cruise
Automation, a San Francisco self-driving vehicle startup, the
latest move by the auto company as it competes with Silicon
Valley to develop self-driving cars that could be used in
ride-sharing fleets.
** Private equity house Charterhouse is to sell
Italian generic drugs firm Doc Generici to fellow buyout firm
CVC, the companies said.
** French media group Vivendi has raised its stake
in Telecom Italia to 24.9 percent, just below the 25
percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid,
according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.
** Swedish utility company Vattenfall is struggling to
attract buyers for its lignite mines and power plants in eastern
Germany with less than a week left to submit binding offers,
sources close to the matter said.
** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual
will split into its four main businesses and may list
its emerging market and wealth management arms, it said.
** Royal Dutch Shell has appointed investment bank
Lazard to advise it on a $30 billion asset sale program
following its acquisition of BG Group last month, several
banking and industry sources said.
** South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group submitted an
initial bid for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA's Vietnam
retail chain Big C, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Friday.
** United Airlines and Air New Zealand have
struck a revenue-sharing agreement, the companies said on
Friday, as airlines boost flights to New Zealand's fast-growing
tourism market.
($1 = 0.70 pound)
