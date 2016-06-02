(Adds Seven & I Holdings, Kroton Educacional, Valeo, Key Safety
Systems, Naspers)
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Johnson & Johnson said it would acquire Vogue
International for $3.3 billion, adding brands such as OGX
shampoos and FX hair styling products to its consumer portfolio
that includes Neutrogena and Clean & Clear.
** U.S. data analytics firm Qlik Technologies Inc
agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for
about $3 billion, the latest company to bow to pressure from
activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
** Bank of Montreal said it would acquire Greene
Holcomb Fisher, a U.S.-based merger and acquisition advisory
firm, in a push to strengthen its investment banking business in
the United States, particularly in the Midwest.
** Paper company Mondi Ltd said it had signed a
deal to buy 90 percent shares in Turkey's Kalenobel for around
90 million euro ($101 million) as part of a plan to grow its
packaging business.
** Germany's Bilfinger has agreed to sell its real
estate services unit to private equity group EQT for 1.2 billion
euros ($1.34 billion), leaving the former major German
construction group focused solely on industrial plant services.
** Nissan Motor Co will close the first bidding
round for its stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp
by June 10 in a sale overseen by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, sources involved in the process said.
** Australian testing services provider ALS Ltd
rejected an A$2.67 billion ($1.93 billion) takeover proposal
from private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital,
saying its board felt the offer significantly undervalued the
company.
** Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and
Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd have submitted
indicative offers to acquire U.S. convenience store retailer CST
Brands Inc, people familiar with the matter said.
** Kroton Educacional SA, Latin America's biggest for-profit
education company, is preparing an unsolicited offer for smaller
rival Estácio Participações SA, setting the stage for
what may turn into the largest hostile takeover in one of
Brazil's fast-growing industries.
** VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, "has
heard" about Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's interest in
selling a stake in Uralkali, the world's largest
potash producer, to a fertilizer maker Uralchem, the bank's head
said.
** Italy's Banco Popolare is considering selling
shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue
at a discount of around 30 percent, a source with knowledge of
the matter said.
** Slovenia will go ahead with the privatization of hygienic
tissue producer Paloma after Polish investment fund Abris
Capital canceled its takeover bid for the firm, state holding
company Slovenian Sovereign Holding said.
** U.S. agricultural trader Cargill Inc said on
Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Five Star Custom
Foods Ltd, a Texas-based company specializing in cooked protein
products, soups and sauces for restaurants and food processors.
** Dutch postal company PostNL is not soliciting
buyers, Chief Executive Herna Verhagen said in a post on the
company's internal website.
** Indonesia's state-controlled telecoms operator PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) said it has ended an
agreement with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners
to buy a stake in Pacific island Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings
Inc.
** Hong Kong bank Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd
has agreed to sell its insurance business to China's Thaihot
Group Co Ltd for $1.4 billion, a source directly
involved in the transaction told Reuters.
** French car parts supplier Valeo said it would
buy German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive for 819.3 million
euros ($913.68 million).
** Michigan-based air bag maker Key Safety Systems and new
Chinese parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp are
discussing a potential investment in Takata Corp with
the Japanese company's investment banker Lazard, Key Chief
Executive Jason Luo said.
** Media and e-commerce group Naspers, the largest
listed company in Africa by market value, said it has invested
$60 million in U.S. education-technology firm Udemy.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
($1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)