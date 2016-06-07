(Adds HSBC, CK Hutchison Holdings, Orange, William Demant,
Thyssengas, F5 Networks; Updates Shanghai Pengxin Group Co,
Sumner Redstone, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell)
June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Royal Dutch Shell plans to increase cost savings
to $4.5 billion following its $54 billion acquisition of BG
Group which Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said will
make it the best oil company investment, ahead of Exxon Mobil
.
** BHP Billiton has agreed to sell its coal assets
in Indonesia to its partner, Adaro Energy, following a
slump in prices for metallurgical coal.
** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc agreed to buy fellow
medical device maker LDR Holding Corp for about $1
billion to expand in the market for treating spine disorders.
** The battle over control of Sumner Redstone's $40 billion
media empire moved to a Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday,
where a state judge said he needs time to decide whether to move
up the date of a trial questioning the 93-year-old's mental
competence.
** Lotte Chemical Corp is bidding for U.S.
chemicals maker Axiall Corp and Hanwha Chemical Corp
flagged a likely U.S. deal, as cash-flush South
Korean chemicals firms target acquisitions in a hunt for new
revenue streams.
** Verizon Communications Inc plans to submit a
second-round bid of around $3 billion for Yahoo Inc's
core internet business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Schindler has bought a stake in a Chinese lift
maker as the Swiss company tries to close the gap on rivals Kone
and Otis in the world's biggest market for elevators.
** Britain's competition watchdog said it would refer the
proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice
broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc for an
in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies were able to address
some of its concerns.
** British insurer esure Group Plc said it was
considering strategic options, including a potential demerger
for its price comparison website, Gocompare.com, and that it had
appointed a new chief executive for the website.
** Gameloft's founding Guillemot family said it
would sell its stake to Vivendi, following the
unsolicited bid from the media giant.
** RIT Capital Partners Plc, a British investment
trust chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild, said it did not
intend to make an offer for Alliance Trust Plc.
** Shanghai Pengxin Group Co is in talks to buy control of
Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Indusval & Partners SA, as the
Chinese conglomerate aims to expand beyond commodities in Latin
America's largest economy, three sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co
has received an offer from a fund managed by a
Dubai-based investment bank to buy its investment in Spanish
clothing retailer Blanco for 350 million Saudi riyals ($93
million), it said in a bourse statement.
** The famed Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, founder of
the Playboy empire, is under contract to be sold to private
equity executive Daren Metropoulos, a Playboy Enterprises
spokesman said on Monday.
** Brazil's competition watchdog is due to reveal on
Wednesday whether HSBC can sell its Brazilian business
to Banco Bradesco, a decision with big implications for the
British bank's Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and its
shareholders.
** CK Hutchison Holdings has offered concessions in
a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its plan to merge its
Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
** Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard
said on Tuesday that he didn't see an opportunity for a
consolidation of the French telecoms market in the short term
after the failure of the talks with Bouygues Telecom.
** Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for
more retail acquisitions to increase control over the sale of
its products and fight competition from discount chains such as
Costco.
** Macquarie-owned Thyssengas has attracted five
binding bids as the auction of the German gas grid is drawing to
a close, people familiar with the matter said.
** F5 Networks Inc, a U.S. computer networking
company whose technology helps speed up data center traffic, has
hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc following
takeover approaches, people familiar with the matter said.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)