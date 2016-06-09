(Adds AC Milan, China Three Gorges, Vivendi, Verizon, Viacom, Lockheed Martin, Canada pension funds, Energy Transfer Equity, Airbus Group, Lundin Mining Corp; Updates Banco Bradesco SA)

June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) will no longer sell its investment bank CI Capital to Beltone Financial, sources told Reuters.

** South African food producer Tiger Brands said it has sold its 51 percent stake in an Ethiopian business for an undisclosed sum to the other shareholder in the venture.

** Swedish music streaming service Spotify's co-founder, Daniel Ek, said he had no intention of selling the company, which has the biggest paid subscriber base in the world.

** The Guillemot family is considering increasing its stake in French video games maker Ubisoft, using proceeds of the sale of its shares in Gameloft to fend off Vivendi , Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told daily Le Monde in an interview published on Thursday.

** Vodafone Plc agreed to sell its New Zealand unit to Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd for $2.4 billion in shares and cash, paving the way for a pivot by the British telecoms giant to faster growth markets in Asia.

** Glencore Plc has agreed to sell a 9.99 percent stake in its agricultural business to British Columbia Investment Management Corp for $624.9 million, as it continues a push to sell up to $5 billion worth of assets this year to help cut debt.

** Packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it would buy British Polythene Industries Plc (BPI) for about 261 million pounds ($379 million) in a cash-and-stock deal, as it looks to gain a hold in the European polythene films market.

** The owners of Polish mobile operator P4 are looking to sell the company and have hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS to run the process, Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.

** Kite Realty Group Trust, a U.S. shopping center developer and landlord, has been in negotiations to merge with similarly sized peer WP Glimcher Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Medical service providers Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to merge with AmSurg Corp , according to people familiar with the matter.

** AstraZeneca Plc has sold the marketing rights to a portfolio of anesthetics for up to $770 million in the latest so-called externalization deal to raise funds for investment in new drugs.

** Talks over the sale of a majority stake in Italian soccer club AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors have not been affected by the hospitalisation of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a source told Reuters.

** China Three Gorges is in exclusive talks to buy German offshore wind park Meerwind as it seeks to diversify into wind and solar, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** France's competition watchdog has blocked a distribution rights deal between Vivendi's Canal Plus and Qatar-controlled beIN Sports, delivering a blow to billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore's efforts to revive the French pay-TV channel.

** Verizon Communications Inc did not submit the highest offer this week in the second round of bidding for Yahoo Inc's core internet assets, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Viacom Inc is still looking to sell a minority stake in its Paramount film unit, but objections from controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone have impeded the deal, CEO Philippe Dauman told investors on Thursday.

** The Danish government reached an agreement on Thursday with coalition parties to proceed with the purchase of 27 F-35A stealth fighter jets from U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp, the defence ministry said.

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Wednesday Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit under certain conditions.

** Two of Canada's largest pension funds have bought a stake in one of Mexico's biggest toll road concessions from an infrastructure company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.

** The merger of pipeline companies Energy Transfer Equity LP and Williams Companies has been approved with conditions, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

** Airbus Group said it was selling its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse shares in the maker of combat and business jets on behalf of the French government.

** Lundin Mining Corp is weighing interest from "multiple parties" for its stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chief Executive Paul Conibear said. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)