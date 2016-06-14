(Adds Lloyds Banking Group, Marriott, Shire, Ferrovial, Israel credit card cos)

June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** NXP Semiconductors NV said it would sell its standard products business to a consortium of financial investors consisting of China's Jianaguang Asset Management Co Ltd and private equity firm Wise Road Capital Management for about $2.75 billion.

** The two largest daily fantasy sports companies, FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc, are in early-stage talks to merge, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the industry faces a crackdown by U.S. states over whether it runs illegal gambling.

** Daetwyler Holding AG said it has agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc in an all-cash offer that valued the British electronic component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion).

** Lloyds Banking Group's life insurance arm, Scottish Widows, has completed a 630 million pound ($892.40 million) pension buy-in deal for the ICI Pension Fund, it said.

** U.S. hotel chain Marriott International is on track to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its cash and share purchase of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc , a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Irish drugmaker Shire Plc said it would buy the rights to an experimental bowel drug from Pfizer Inc to bolster its pipeline of gastrointestinal treatments.

** Drugs giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ended a research partnership with the experimental stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd.

** Green Plains Inc and other firms have offered to pay $350 million for four of Abengoa SA's U.S. ethanol plants, court documents showed, reflecting resurgent appetite for biofuel assets as prices stage their biggest rally in years.

** Thailand's largest duty free retailer King Power Group aims to tap more Chinese tourists with its purchase of a controlling stake in Asia Aviation Pcl, in a major push to capitalise on booming tourism in the Southeast Asian country.

** Veolia's North American business is buying the Sulfur Products division of U.S. firm Chemours for $325 million, the French water and waste company said in a statement.

** Britain's largest shale gas developer IGas said it is in talks with a number of potential investors to strengthen its balance sheet.

** China's Midea Group Co Ltd wants a stake of no more than 49 percent in German industrial robot maker Kuka and will resell any shares it acquires beyond that threshold, German coalition sources said.

** Total plans to take over Lampiris, Belgium's third-largest natural gas and renewable power vendor, as the French oil and gas major continues its expansion in renewable power.

** Spanish engineering and services company Ferrovial is in advanced talks to acquire 55 percent of Peru's Gasoducto Sur Peruano (GSP) project, currently controlled by Brasil's Odebrecht, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported.

** Israel has received foreign interest in buying some of its credit card companies once a new banking reform forces them to be put up for sale, banking regulator Hedva Bar said.

** Randstad, the world's second largest staffing company, said it has acquired twago, an online marketplace for that connects freelancers with employers.

