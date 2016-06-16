(Adds Lukoil, Logoplaste, Glencore, Deutsche Telekom, 1MDB, VEB, NBAD, Raiffeisen Bank)

June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc and AmSurg Corp have agreed to an all-stock merger that would create a healthcare service provider with a proforma market value of about $10 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

** FireEye Inc hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale but has since rejected at least two takeover offers this year - including one from Symantec Corp - as they were below its expectations, Bloomberg reported.

** Chinese home appliance maker Midea said it would allow German industrial robot maker Kuka to operate independently and help it expand in China as it formally launched a 4.5 billion-euro ($5.1 billion) offer.

** Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil values oil company Bashneft, in which it plans to buy a stake as part of a government privatisation, at $4.0-$4.5 billion, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Thursday.

** Dutch chipmaking equipment firm ASML Holdings NV has agreed to buy Taiwanese peer Hermes Microvision Inc (HMI) for about T$100 billion ($3.1 billion) to strengthen the pair's technology offering for semiconductor manufacturers.

** Spanish builder and service provider ACS is close to finalising the sale of its waste management business, Urbaser, to Chinese groups for more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 bln), two newspapers reported.

** U.S. chipmaker Cavium Inc said it would buy network equipment maker QLogic Corp for about $1.36 billion, as it looks to expand in the data center and storage market.

** U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it would sell Texas acreage to Pioneer Natural Resources Co and an undisclosed buyer for $858 million, as the pace of asset sales picks up on recovering oil prices.

** The family owners of Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste are in advanced talks with Carlyle about an investment by the buyout group, three people familiar with the matter said.

** General Electric is in talks with the French state and several companies about acquiring Areva-Gamesa's offshore wind joint venture Adwen, GE chief Jeff Immelt told French daily Le Figaro.

** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will acquire U.S-based firm Joyent Inc to boost its cloud computing and "internet-of-things" capabilities for an undisclosed sum.

** Glencore is planning to sell its option in a gold mine owned by Falco Resources, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as the mining group and commodities trader presses ahead with asset sales.

** Deutsche Telekom is eyeing a bid for web hosting provider Host Europe Group (HEG) as it seeks to beef up its cloud operations, five sources close to the matter said.

** The Malaysian government signed an agreement on Thursday to take over 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) remaining stake in a multi-billion dollar development project, as the troubled state fund seeks to cut its debts.

** Russian state development bank VEB is discussing the sale of its stake in the Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, Interfax news agency cited the lender's first deputy chairman as saying.

** National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank have held preliminary discussions on a possible merger of the Abu Dhabi-based lenders, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International aims to sell its Polish unit, Polbank, to a bank listed in Poland, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

** Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF confirmed that they have agreed to buy German gas grid Thyssengas from Macquarie.

** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has kicked off a competitive auction process to sell Liquigás Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary focused on the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)