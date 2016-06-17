(Adds Chemetall, KazMunayGaz, Extrafarma, Quadra, Italian cos)

June 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Germany's BASF SE, the world's largest chemical producer, is buying Albemarle Corp's surface-treatment unit Chemetall for $3.2 billion in cash, bolstering its automotive coatings business, the companies said on Friday.

** Mosaic Co, the world's top producer of concentrated phosphate, has entered talks to buy Vale SA's fertilizer unit, in a renewed push to grow in South America and Africa, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The value of Vale's fertilizer assets could reach $3 billion.

** Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale of Trader Corp which could value the Canadian provider of advertising for automotive dealers at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** KazMunayGaz offered to buy out minority shareholders of Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) for $1.2 billion but independent directors of the subsidiary said the offer "significantly undervalues" it.

** Germany's Siemens and Spain's Gamesa announced plans to create the world's biggest builder of windfarms on Friday, seeking to combine their respective strengths in offshore wind power and developing markets.

** The new chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that the state-run oil company has received offers to buy a stake in its fuels-retailing unit BR Distribuidora SA in recent days, boosting plans to raise cash and cut debt.

** Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, sees a need to improve terms of a takeover bid for Estácio Participações SA due to the recent surge in Estácio's share price, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

** Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has agreed to buy Elizabeth Arden Inc in an $870 million deal to strengthen its skincare and fragrance business and expand in high-growth markets including the Asia-Pacific region.

** Tesco said it has sold its Dobbies Garden Centres business for 217 million pounds ($309 million), as Britain's biggest retailer continues to divest.

** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co and smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu will merge on April 1 next year, the two companies said on Friday.

** HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it has agreed with Max Financial Services and subsidiary Max Life Insurance Co Ltd to open exclusive merger talks, as the trio target an increased share of India's insurance market.

** Brazil's drugstore chain Extrafarma Ltda entered exclusive talks for up to 180 days to buy rival Big Ben, a subsidiary of Brasil Pharma SA, newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday.

** Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko is in talks to buy the country's largest coal-fired power station from Italy's biggest utility Enel, he told Reuters.

** The chairman of Russian regional power generator Quadra , Evgeny Dod, said on Friday he does not plan to buy the company from Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov.

** Italian companies will sign deals worth more than one billion euros with Russian firms at an economic forum, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

** Suncor Energy Inc has launched an auction of its Petro-Canada lubricants division, whose white mineral oils are sprayed on gummy bear candy to make it shiny and prevent sticking, people familiar with the matter said.