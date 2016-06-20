(Adds Aetna, Wal-Mart Stores, Twitter and others; updates Erste
Bank)
June 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday it would sell
its Chinese e-commerce business, Yihaodian, to China's JD.com
Inc and create a strategic alliance that could help boost
Wal-Mart's business in China.
** Seeking to shore up the cybersecurity services it
provides to customers, Accenture Plc has acquired an
Israeli company and is establishing a research and development
center in the country.
** The California Department of Managed Health Care approved
Aetna Inc's acquisition of Humana Inc with
conditions including the insurer's commitment to keeping premium
increases at a minimum in the small group HMO business and to
making about $50 million in community investments.
** Twitter Inc said it acquired London-based Magic
Pony Technology, a machine-learning startup that specializes in
working with images, to deliver better video and picture
content. Technology news website TechCrunch cited sources as
saying that the deal was worth $150 million.
** Buyout firm Francisco Partners and the private equity arm
of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp are in advanced
talks to acquire Dell Inc's software division for more than $2
billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
** China Vanke, the mainland's biggest property
company by sales, said it will acquire a unit of Shenzhen Metro
Group for 45.6 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) via a new share
issue, making the state-owned subway operator its largest
shareholder.
** Oil and natgas producer Marathon Oil Corp said it
agreed to buy PayRock Energy Holdings LLC for $888 million from
venture capital firm EnCap Investments, boosting its presence in
the Oklahoma basin.
** British investment firm Zegona said it would push
ahead with talks to buy Yoigo after reaching agreement with the
Spanish budget mobile operator's biggest shareholder Telia
.
** Four private equity funds have made it through to the
final stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old
Mutual as the financial services group presses ahead
with a break-up plan, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Steinhoff International's acquisition of a
stake in British retailer Poundland is good for the
South African firm's credit profile, credit ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
** Austria's Palfinger Group on Sunday said it
intends to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA for 5.60
Norwegian crowns ($0.67) per share, in a move that would put its
marine business among the top three global ship equipment
suppliers.
** An investment group led by prominent Dubai businessman
Mohamed Alabbar has agreed to buy a majority stake in Kuwait
Food Co (Americana) from the Kharafis, a wealthy
Kuwaiti merchant family, for about $2.4 billion.
** Italy's Cairo Communication sweetened its
all-share takeover bid for RCS MediaGroup on Friday,
as a battle with a group of existing RCS shareholders for
control of the influential publisher intensified.
** Hungary's government and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development agreed on Monday to each acquire
a 15 percent stake in the local unit of Austria's Erste Group
Bank for a combined 77.78 billion forints ($282
million).
** A high-stakes trial will open on Monday to determine if
Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren's Energy Transfer Equity
can back out of a $20 billion agreement to buy rival pipeline
operator Williams Cos Inc.
** Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao has raised his stake in
online lending platform Lending Club Corp following the
recent ouster of founder and Chief Executive Renaud Laplanche.
** Siemens and Spain's Gamesa agreed on
Friday to combine assets to create the world's biggest builder
of windfarms, with the German company paying 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) cash to Gamesa's shareholders to take a majority
stake.
** Banca Popolare di Milano is to cut its stake in
asset manager Anima Holding to avoid having to launch
a full takeover bid for the group, following a ruling on Monday
by Italy's market watchdog Consob, sources familiar with the
situation said.
** German billionaire businessman Friedhelm Loh does not
plan to launch a counter offer for German industrial robot maker
Kuka, the target of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion)
bid by China's Midea, he told a German newspaper.
** Bayer AG, the German chemicals and healthcare
company trying to acquire Monsanto Co, is exploring a
sale of its radiology supplies unit that could be worth more
than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd has
begun talks to acquire smaller rival Max Life Insurance Co Ltd
in an all-stock deal to create the nation's top private-sector
life insurer, kicking off consolidation in the $50 billion
sector.
** Brazil's Santo Antônio Energia SA, one of the five
largest hydroelectric projects in the country, has been informed
by some of its shareholders of their plans to sell stakes in the
dam, according to a securities filing.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)