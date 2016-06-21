(Adds Eni, Balmain, PSA Group, Altice, ICAP, Energy Transfer
Equity, Atlante, Merlin; Updates Estácio Participações)
June 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's biggest gaming group Tencent Holdings Ltd
is to buy a majority stake in Finland's Supercell,
which makes the "Clash of the Clans" mobile game, from SoftBank
Group Corp, in a deal valued at roughly $8.6
billion.
** Intent Media, a privately held company that provides
advertising tools for online travel agencies such as Expedia
, is buying software startup Voyat in a bid to take
travel ad dollars from search giants such as Alphabet Inc's
Google, the companies said.
** Netherlands-based telecom company Altice NV may
not be done seeking U.S. growth through acquisitions, an Altice
executive said, after the European group completed a $17.7
billion deal to buy Cablevision Systems Corp on Tuesday.
** Eni and U.S. investment firm SK Capital have
broken off talks to sell a majority stake in the Italian
company's chemical unit Versalis, in a setback to its 7 billion
euro ($7.9 billion) disposal plan.
** The Delaware judge ruling on the dispute that could
scuttle Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) takeover of rival
pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said his decision
could hinge on whether Energy Transfer's tax lawyers had been
working in good faith.
** Impax Laboratories Inc said it would buy a
portfolio of generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd and Allergan Plc for about $586
million.
** British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell its
London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the
merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett
Prebon Plc, Britain's competition watchdog said on
Tuesday.
** Gulf investment firm Investcorp has bought a
majority stake in Italian menswear company Corneliani in a deal
that values the group at $100 million, it said on Tuesday.
** German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion
has agreed to buy U.S. firm Dematic to expand into the market
for automated warehouses and supply chains that have ballooned
with the growth of e-commerce.
** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 said it was buying
the local subsidiary of rival TDC for 2.9 billion
Swedish crowns ($352 million) to strengthen its position in the
business telecoms market.
** Valentino owners, the Qatari Mayhoola investment fund,
are set to acquire the French luxury fashion label Balmain this
week for more than 460 million euros ($522 million), three
sources with first-hand knowledge of the matter said.
** Philips, the Dutch medical technology company,
said it had purchased PathXL, a Belfast-based digital imaging
analysis and software company.
** Unlisted Norwegian savings banks Ofoten Sparebank and
Gildeskal Sparebank announce in joint statement they plan to
merge.
** McKesson Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug
distributors, has held talks about merging its information
technology unit with healthcare technology company Change
Healthcare Inc, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Kroton Educacional SA's latest bid for
Brazilian peer Estacio Participações SA is its final
offer, a source familiar with Kroton's plans said on Tuesday,
adding that 40 percent of Estacio shareholders expressed support
for the bid.
** Italy's new bank rescue fund Atlante is preparing a sale
process for one of the country's most troubled lenders that
could start within weeks, sources said, hoping to defy tough
market conditions and help stabilise the euro zone's
fourth-largest banking system.
** The world's private equity funds, with a cash pile of
around $1 trillion, are stepping up their interest in the oil
and gas industry, with almost a half expecting to buy assets in
the sector over the next year, a survey showed.
** French carmaker PSA Group said on Tuesday it
had finalised a production deal with state-owned Iran Khodro,
preparing its return to the Middle East's biggest auto market.
** Property companies Merlin and Metrovacesa have
signed an agreement to form Spain's largest real estate group by
rental assets, according to a company filing with the stock
market regulator.
** Nordic private equity funds are eyeing bargains in the
Norwegian and North Sea where oil companies caught out by low
prices are seeking to generate cash.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)