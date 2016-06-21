(Adds Eni, Balmain, PSA Group, Altice, ICAP, Energy Transfer Equity, Atlante, Merlin; Updates Estácio Participações)

June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China's biggest gaming group Tencent Holdings Ltd is to buy a majority stake in Finland's Supercell, which makes the "Clash of the Clans" mobile game, from SoftBank Group Corp, in a deal valued at roughly $8.6 billion.

** Intent Media, a privately held company that provides advertising tools for online travel agencies such as Expedia , is buying software startup Voyat in a bid to take travel ad dollars from search giants such as Alphabet Inc's Google, the companies said.

** Netherlands-based telecom company Altice NV may not be done seeking U.S. growth through acquisitions, an Altice executive said, after the European group completed a $17.7 billion deal to buy Cablevision Systems Corp on Tuesday.

** Eni and U.S. investment firm SK Capital have broken off talks to sell a majority stake in the Italian company's chemical unit Versalis, in a setback to its 7 billion euro ($7.9 billion) disposal plan.

** The Delaware judge ruling on the dispute that could scuttle Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said his decision could hinge on whether Energy Transfer's tax lawyers had been working in good faith.

** Impax Laboratories Inc said it would buy a portfolio of generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc for about $586 million.

** British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell its London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.

** Gulf investment firm Investcorp has bought a majority stake in Italian menswear company Corneliani in a deal that values the group at $100 million, it said on Tuesday.

** German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion has agreed to buy U.S. firm Dematic to expand into the market for automated warehouses and supply chains that have ballooned with the growth of e-commerce.

** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 said it was buying the local subsidiary of rival TDC for 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($352 million) to strengthen its position in the business telecoms market.

** Valentino owners, the Qatari Mayhoola investment fund, are set to acquire the French luxury fashion label Balmain this week for more than 460 million euros ($522 million), three sources with first-hand knowledge of the matter said.

** Philips, the Dutch medical technology company, said it had purchased PathXL, a Belfast-based digital imaging analysis and software company.

** Unlisted Norwegian savings banks Ofoten Sparebank and Gildeskal Sparebank announce in joint statement they plan to merge.

** McKesson Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has held talks about merging its information technology unit with healthcare technology company Change Healthcare Inc, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Kroton Educacional SA's latest bid for Brazilian peer Estacio Participações SA is its final offer, a source familiar with Kroton's plans said on Tuesday, adding that 40 percent of Estacio shareholders expressed support for the bid.

** Italy's new bank rescue fund Atlante is preparing a sale process for one of the country's most troubled lenders that could start within weeks, sources said, hoping to defy tough market conditions and help stabilise the euro zone's fourth-largest banking system.

** The world's private equity funds, with a cash pile of around $1 trillion, are stepping up their interest in the oil and gas industry, with almost a half expecting to buy assets in the sector over the next year, a survey showed.

** French carmaker PSA Group said on Tuesday it had finalised a production deal with state-owned Iran Khodro, preparing its return to the Middle East's biggest auto market.

** Property companies Merlin and Metrovacesa have signed an agreement to form Spain's largest real estate group by rental assets, according to a company filing with the stock market regulator.

** Nordic private equity funds are eyeing bargains in the Norwegian and North Sea where oil companies caught out by low prices are seeking to generate cash. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)