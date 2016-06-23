(Adds Aetna, Elior, Bank Leumi, Veneto Banca, Solvay; Updates
Maersk)
June 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
could split up into separate companies, its
chairman said on Thursday.
** California's insurance commissioner on Thursday urged
national antitrust regulators to block health insurer Aetna
Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of Humana Inc
.
** German mechanical engineering group Voith is
selling its 25.1 percent stake in robotics maker Kuka
to China's Midea, two people close to the matter
said.
** Indian companies are evaluating buying stakes in Russian
state oil firm Rosneft, India's oil minister said as
Moscow seeks funds to address its state deficit.
** Chinese online travel agency Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
said a unit of private equity fund Ocean Imagination LP
offered to take the company private.
** EU antitrust authorities will decide by July 28 whether
to allow the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemical company Dow
Chemical Co and its rival DuPont, one of several
large agribusiness deals.
** Belarus is considering cooperating with Russian potash
producer Uralkali, it said, the first sign the two
sides might work together again since Uralkali broke off a
potash alliance in 2013, triggering a fall in global prices.
** Telstra said it would acquire wireless technology company
CBO Telecommunications Pty Ltd for an undisclosed sum, using it
to form the basis of its new mining technology arm.
** The Royal Bank of Scotland has received bids for
its Greek ship finance business, banking and financial sources
familiar with the matter said, following a leap in bad shipping
debts at the lender over the past few months.
** Belgian chemicals group Solvay is pressing
ahead with the sale of two non-core units as part of its efforts
to streamline operations and refocus on specialty materials,
sources familiar with the situation said.
** Europe's third-largest catering group Elior
expects to make at least one acquisition in the United States
and one in Britain before the end of the year, its chairman and
chief executive said.
** Italy's Veneto Banca said on Thursday shareholders had
taken up only 2.22 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion)
initial share offering, paving the way for the regional bank to
be taken over by rescue fund Atlante.
** Israel's Bank Leumi sold a 7.08 percent stake
in Kenon Holdings for 159 million shekels ($41.6
million) to Ansonia Holdings Singapore, reducing its stake in
the holding company to 6.95 percent.
** Kuwait's Agility said it was in preliminary
talks about potentially investing into construction firm Kharafi
National.
** Telecom Egypt will not be required to sell its
stake in Vodafone Egypt following the introduction of
fourth-generation mobile phone services, two telecommunications
sector sources told Reuters.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)