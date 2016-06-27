June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** German robotics maker Kuka is on the brink of agreeing to an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs, a source close to the negotiations said.

** Energy Transfer Equity won a court ruling on Friday that would allow the pipeline operator to walk away from its more than $20 billion takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc , a deal that Energy Transfer agreed to in September but soured on in January.

** Australian freight giant Asciano Ltd said on Monday it had resolved a legal dispute with a trucking subsidiary that had threatened to delay a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc .

** Chipmaker Intel Corp is considering the sale of its cyber security business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. According to the report, the company has been talking to its bankers about options for the Intel Security unit, which was previously known as McAfee.

** Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Sunday it was in talks to buy up to 4 percent in the Tamar natural gas field from Texas-based Noble Energy.

** Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft said on Saturday that China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) would take a 40 percent stake in its planned petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia's Far East. ($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)