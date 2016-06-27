(Adds Estácio Participações, Superior Plus, Total and Stada)
June 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Canada's SunOpta Inc said it hired
financial and legal advisers to explore strategic alternatives,
months after its largest shareholder Tourbillon Capital Partners
LP urged the organic foods company to sell itself.
** Medtronic Plc said it would buy HeartWare
International Inc for about $1.1 billion, bulking up
its portfolio of devices aimed at treating heart diseases.
** U.S. hotel chain Marriott International Inc
secured EU antitrust approval for its cash and share purchase of
Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.
** The board of Estácio Participações SA,
Brazil's No. 2 private college operator, will meet on June 30 to
discuss three different buyout bids, a source with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
** A consortium led by Abu Dhabi's Masdar is aiming to raise
an $800 million loan to help fund the building of the
800-megawatt third phase of Dubai's solar park, the company's
chief executive told reporters on Monday.
** U.S. antitrust regulators filed a complaint to block the
proposed merger of Canadian chemical companies Superior Plus
Corp and Canexus Corp.
** German robotics maker Kuka is on the brink of
agreeing to an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea
that includes a long-term commitment to existing
headquarters, factories and jobs, a source close to the
negotiations said.
** Energy Transfer Equity won a court ruling on
Friday that would allow the pipeline operator to walk away from
its more than $20 billion takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc
, a deal that Energy Transfer agreed to in September but
soured on in January.
** Total plans to invest more than $2 billion in
developing the Al-Shaheen oilfield over five years, the
company's chief executive said, after the French major won a 30
percent stake to operate Qatar's largest offshore oilfield.
** Australian freight giant Asciano Ltd said it had
resolved a legal dispute with a trucking subsidiary that had
threatened to delay a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout led by
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
** Chipmaker Intel Corp is considering the sale of
its cyber security business, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday. According to the report, the company has been talking to
its bankers about options for the Intel Security unit, which was
previously known as McAfee.
** U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has acquired a
stake in Stada in a bid to force the German
pharmaceutical manufacturer into a merger deal, German daily
Handelsblatt said.
** Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial
Services said on Sunday it was in talks to buy up to 4
percent in the Tamar natural gas field from Texas-based Noble
Energy.
** Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft said on
Saturday that China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
would take a 40 percent stake in its planned
petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia's Far East.
($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars)
($1 = 3.39 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)