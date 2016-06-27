(Adds Estácio Participações, Superior Plus, Total and Stada)

June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Canada's SunOpta Inc said it hired financial and legal advisers to explore strategic alternatives, months after its largest shareholder Tourbillon Capital Partners LP urged the organic foods company to sell itself.

** Medtronic Plc said it would buy HeartWare International Inc for about $1.1 billion, bulking up its portfolio of devices aimed at treating heart diseases.

** U.S. hotel chain Marriott International Inc secured EU antitrust approval for its cash and share purchase of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

** The board of Estácio Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 private college operator, will meet on June 30 to discuss three different buyout bids, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** A consortium led by Abu Dhabi's Masdar is aiming to raise an $800 million loan to help fund the building of the 800-megawatt third phase of Dubai's solar park, the company's chief executive told reporters on Monday.

** U.S. antitrust regulators filed a complaint to block the proposed merger of Canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp.

** German robotics maker Kuka is on the brink of agreeing to an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs, a source close to the negotiations said.

** Energy Transfer Equity won a court ruling on Friday that would allow the pipeline operator to walk away from its more than $20 billion takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc , a deal that Energy Transfer agreed to in September but soured on in January.

** Total plans to invest more than $2 billion in developing the Al-Shaheen oilfield over five years, the company's chief executive said, after the French major won a 30 percent stake to operate Qatar's largest offshore oilfield.

** Australian freight giant Asciano Ltd said it had resolved a legal dispute with a trucking subsidiary that had threatened to delay a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

** Chipmaker Intel Corp is considering the sale of its cyber security business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. According to the report, the company has been talking to its bankers about options for the Intel Security unit, which was previously known as McAfee.

** U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has acquired a stake in Stada in a bid to force the German pharmaceutical manufacturer into a merger deal, German daily Handelsblatt said.

** Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Sunday it was in talks to buy up to 4 percent in the Tamar natural gas field from Texas-based Noble Energy.

** Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft said on Saturday that China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) would take a 40 percent stake in its planned petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia's Far East. ($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.39 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)