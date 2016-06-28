(Adds Ball Corp, McKesson, GIC, IVG, Hapag-Lloyd and Limak)

June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in the country's public finances.

** Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two largest beverage can makers, have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that they sell eight aluminum can plants in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy 80 percent of PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna Tbk (AMAG) for about $165 million, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, sending shares of the Indonesian insurer to a record high.

** The founding family of Idemitsu Kosan Co is opposed to the Japanese refiner's planned takeover of smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu, Kyodo and other local media reported.

** Healthcare services provider McKesson Corp said it would combine most of its information technology business with Change Healthcare Holdings Inc to form a new company with combined pro forma annual revenue of $3.4 billion.

** Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Liquid Telecom and Royal Bafokeng Holdings will buy South African telecoms operator Neotel for 6.55 billion rand ($429 million) from India's Tata Communications and minority shareholders, the acquiring companies said on Tuesday.

** German real estate group IVG is launching a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) asset sale as its hedge fund owners hope to lock in high prices in the country's buoyant property market, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Foreign companies are showing renewed interest in acquiring Brazilian sugar producers as revenues rebound along with global prices for the commodity, Bradesco BBI and Rabobank investment bankers said on Tuesday.

** German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG has agreed a merger deal with United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), creating a group with an estimated value of 7 to 8 billion euros ($7.7-8.9 billion), as both seek to weather a market downturn.

** Oman Telecommunications Co said on Tuesday its board received a non-binding offer for its controlling stake in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd from an investor whose identity it didn't disclose.

** Australia's Mayne Pharma Group Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire U.S. generic products from Teva Pharmaceuticals for $652 million, helping it propel into the top 2 in the general oral contraceptives market in the United States.

** Hitachi Rail Italy, France's Alstom and Swiss firm Stadler have won contracts worth a combined 4.5 billion euros ($5 bln) to build trains for Trenitalia, the Italian train operator said on Tuesday.

** Turkish conglomerate Limak is in talks to join a consortium comprising the Cube fund and Geneva airport which is bidding for a 60 percent stake in Lyon Saint-Exupery airport, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)