(Adds Ball Corp, McKesson, GIC, IVG, Hapag-Lloyd and Limak)
June 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a
decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in the
country's public finances.
** Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two
largest beverage can makers, have won U.S. antitrust approval to
merge on condition that they sell eight aluminum can plants in
the United States, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has
agreed to buy 80 percent of PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna Tbk
(AMAG) for about $165 million, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters, sending shares of the Indonesian
insurer to a record high.
** The founding family of Idemitsu Kosan Co is
opposed to the Japanese refiner's planned takeover of smaller
rival Showa Shell Sekiyu, Kyodo and other local media
reported.
** Healthcare services provider McKesson Corp said
it would combine most of its information technology business
with Change Healthcare Holdings Inc to form a new company with
combined pro forma annual revenue of $3.4 billion.
** Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy
Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing
communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
** Liquid Telecom and Royal Bafokeng Holdings will buy South
African telecoms operator Neotel for 6.55 billion rand ($429
million) from India's Tata Communications and minority
shareholders, the acquiring companies said on Tuesday.
** German real estate group IVG is launching a 3 billion
euro ($3.3 billion) asset sale as its hedge fund owners hope to
lock in high prices in the country's buoyant property market,
three people familiar with the matter said.
** Foreign companies are showing renewed interest in
acquiring Brazilian sugar producers as revenues rebound along
with global prices for the commodity, Bradesco BBI and Rabobank
investment bankers said on Tuesday.
** German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG
has agreed a merger deal with United Arab Shipping Company
(UASC), creating a group with an estimated value of 7 to 8
billion euros ($7.7-8.9 billion), as both seek to weather a
market downturn.
** Oman Telecommunications Co said on Tuesday its
board received a non-binding offer for its controlling stake in
Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd from an investor
whose identity it didn't disclose.
** Australia's Mayne Pharma Group Ltd on Tuesday
said it will acquire U.S. generic products from Teva
Pharmaceuticals for $652 million, helping it propel
into the top 2 in the general oral contraceptives market in the
United States.
** Hitachi Rail Italy, France's Alstom and Swiss firm
Stadler have won contracts worth a combined 4.5 billion euros
($5 bln) to build trains for Trenitalia, the Italian train
operator said on Tuesday.
** Turkish conglomerate Limak is in talks to join a
consortium comprising the Cube fund and Geneva airport which is
bidding for a 60 percent stake in Lyon Saint-Exupery airport,
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)