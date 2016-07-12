(Adds ValueAct Capital, Brookfield Asset Management,
** A group that includes shareholders of Essar Global said
it signed a letter of intent with a local unit of the United
Steelworkers Union to negotiate a deal to buy Essar Steel Algoma
Inc for about $900 million.
** AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group,
announced a plan to turn its HotelInvest property business into
a subsidiary prior to opening a majority of the unit's capital
to institutional investors.
** Mexican financing company AlphaCredit has clinched a deal
to acquire 95.6 percent of local consumer lender Grupo Finmart
from EZCORP Inc and minority shareholders, the
companies announced.
** China Vanke Co Ltd and its partners are in
talks with Blackstone Group LP and third parties to buy
property firms for 12.9 billion yuan ($1.9 billion), the Chinese
developer said.
** AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Tuesday it
would buy London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group to create the
world's largest movie theater operator, marking the first big
deal by a U.S. company to buy a British firm since the Brexit
vote.
** Xerox Corp, which is on track to split into two
companies by the end of the year, has been in talks to acquire
financial printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
** Qatar Airways has agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of
Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines, in a
$613 million deal that requires the consent of existing
shareholders at the Chile-based carrier, the companies said on
Tuesday.
** French state-controlled utility EDF said it
bought an 80 percent stake in UPC Asia Wind Management (AWM) to
enter China's wind energy market, and it aimed to reach 2 GW of
installed capacity there within 5 years.
** A $1.24 billion takeover bid for online browser and
advertising company Opera Software by a Chinese
consortium was thrown into doubt on Tuesday when the Norwegian
company said the deal had yet to receive regulatory approval
ahead of a July 15 final deadline.
** Italy's Massimo Zanetti, which owns various
coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy Portuguese
Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal that values
the group at 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said on
Tuesday.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is currently engaged in
talks to acquire the Brazilian unit of Portugal's Banif Banco de
Investimento, according to a filing on Monday.
** A German court on Tuesday has nullified a government
decision to allow the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka
to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group
Tengelmann, the court said in a statement.
** Israel's government has blocked a network sharing deal
between two telecom groups that on Tuesday had sparked a 900
million shekel ($232 million) lawsuit from the country's largest
mobile phone operator, Cellcom.
** Japan's Tanaka Holdings said it would buy Metalor
Technologies International SA, a privately held Swiss precious
metals refiner, to boost its business as local growth stagnates
due to a falling population.
