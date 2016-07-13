(Adds Carlyle, Huntington Bancshares)

July 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Carlyle Group LP, the world's No. 2 private-equity manager, is in talks to sell its stake in Brazilian lingerie maker Scalina SA, following a series of setbacks that led to a debt restructuring, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

** Huntington Bancshares Inc, which owns Huntington National Bank and has branches in six states, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy FirstMerit Corp FMER.O, the Justice Department said.

** China's Midea said it will raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka to 64.22 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion EURO ($5 billion) takeover offer.

** Italian lender UBI Banca is not studying a tie-up with troubled rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chairman said, adding there was no pressure from the government over a possible deal.

** Deutsche Boerse has won the backing of the majority of its shareholders for its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group but opposition to the deal increased in other European capitals.

** EU antitrust regulators have put their in-depth probe of U.S. rail component maker Wabtec Corp's $1.8 billion bid for French peer Faiveley Transport on hold because the companies have not provided key information.

** Italian bank rescue fund Atlante is in talks with Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a deal to help the country's third-largest bank to reduce its bad debts, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** South African retailer Steinhoff has agreed to pay nearly $800 million for British-based discount chain Poundland after two previous attempts to expand in Europe fell through this year.

** General Electric's healthcare unit aims to build a $1 billion business offering vital manufacturing tools for a coming wave of cell therapies, helped by the acquisition of a Swiss firm that doubles its presence in the field.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it expected its $40 billion deal to buy Allergan Plc's generics business to close "any time," even as the companies extended the deadline for completing the transaction to October to allow more time for U.S. antitrust approval.

** South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said its affiliate aims to sell its brokerage unit Hi Investment & Securities by the end of this year.

** Luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc said its shareholders have backed Samsonite International S.A.'s planned acquisition of the company and that it expects the deal to be completed in the second half of the year.

** State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will extend for 30 days an exclusive negotiation with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

** Poland's state-run insurer PZU will consider taking over local units of Italy's UniCredit and Austria's Raiffeisen, PZU's Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)