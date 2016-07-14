(Adds Bayer, Digital Bridge Holdings, Williams Cos, Puig SA)

July 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** German drug and crop chemical group Bayer AG announced details of a sweetened $64 billion bid for Monsanto Co as it tries to put the U.S. seed company under pressure to engage further.

** Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests and operates companies that power wireless communications, is buying DataBank Ltd, a private Dallas-based data center company, the companies said.

** Williams Cos Inc's Canadian unit has attracted at least seven bidders, including Enbridge Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp, that could bring the U.S. pipeline company up to $2 billion, people familiar with the situation said.

** Spanish fashion and fragrance firm Puig SA is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Grupo Granado SA, a Brazilian manufacturer and retailer of high-end beauty care goods that wants to pursue global expansion, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** German chipmaker Infineon Technologies has agreed to buy Wolfspeed Power and RF for $850 million from U.S. company Cree, betting on new energy efficient chips it expects will dominate the market in the next decade.

** Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners is planning to buy Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf Co in a deal that could value the company as much as 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.

** French utility Engie will buy all the electricity generated by Equitix's renewable energy power plant in Wrexham, north Wales, when it begins operations in 2018, it said.

** Italian railways will buy Greece's rail company TrainOSE after Athens accepted the group's 45 million euro ($50 million) bid on Thursday, saving the company from closure.

** Qatar Airways is to buy 49 percent of Meridiana in a move that could bolster the Italian carrier's ability to compete in the European market.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will raise between $20 billion and $25 billion next week to finance its $40 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc's generics business, the Globes financial news website said on Thursday.

** China's Midea said it would raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka to 70.29 percent as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer.

** Norwegian oil firm Det Norske sees scope for further transactions after its planned merger with BP Plc's Norwegian business, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

** A plan by Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire Japan's Sharp Corp is set to be approved soon by the Chinese government, a Sharp executive was quoted as saying by Jiji news service.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said its top shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng, had pledged some of its stake to brokers in return for funds - a disclosure that has fueled concerns about Baoneng's financing and its potential to launch a hostile takeover bid.

** Australia's Woodside Petroleum is expanding its push into West Africa, agreeing to buy ConocoPhillips' deepwater stakes off Senegal, including one of the world's most promising recent oil finds, for up to $430 million.

** Commercial vehicle components maker SAF-Holland has made an all-cash offer worth 4.2 billion crowns ($491 million) for Swedish brake systems group Haldex, which said it had also received a bid from a rival suitor.

** The private equity owner of Dutch waste-to-energy group Attero has begun talks to sell it for around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) after being approached by several Chinese companies vying for technology to tackle the country's pollution problems, several people familiar with the matter said.

** A China-led consortium seeking to buy Australia's S. Kidman & Co will hold off on a fresh bid for the country's largest agricultural land owner amid concerns it could be derailed by a more protectionist new government, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is looking for acquisition targets after its bid to merge with rival Estacio Participacoes SA failed, Chief Executive Janio Diniz told Reuters on Tuesday. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)