(Adds Tarpon Investimentos, Pernix Therapeutics Holdings,
Mylan)
July 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Brazilian investment firm Tarpon Investimentos SA
has sold apparel company Morena Rosa SA back to its
founder four years after acquiring it, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
** Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc has started
negotiations with creditors to restructure its debt, according
to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of
distress in the specialty pharmaceutical sector.
** U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan is expected to win
conditional EU antitrust approval for its planned takeover of
Swedish rival Meda AB after agreeing to shed some
assets, two people familiar with the matter said.
** The sale procedure for Nice airport, France's biggest
regional airport, has been delayed for eight days following an
attack on the French Riviera resort that killed 84 people, a
spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.
** Canada's Enbridge Inc and Australia's Macquarie
are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's
2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe
See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners is planning
to buy Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf Co
in a deal that could value the company as much as 160 billion
yen ($1.5 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the
matter told Thomson Reuters LPC.
** AMC Entertainment Holdings is exploring a
potential sweetened bid for Carmike Cinemas Inc that
would top its previous $1.1 billion offer for the smaller movie
theater chain, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** The Singapore government said it will buy almost S$1
billion worth of metro train assets from SMRT Corp so
that the country's main rail operator can focus on providing
reliable and well-maintained services for commuters.
** Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd
will take a majority stake in a new venture with leading
music-streaming company China Music Corp that combines their
digital music businesses.
** China's Midea Group Co Ltd said acceptances
received in its 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer for
Germany's Kuka as of 1600 GMT on Thursday would lift
its holding in the robotics firm to 76.38 percent.
** Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer
denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has
bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao
SA from UniCredit .
** South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said it is in talks to acquire a stake in Chinese
automaker BYD Co Ltd to boost its chip
business for electric cars.
** China's State Council approved a merger of textile and
grains trading group Chinatex Corp with the country's largest
grain processor and trader COFCO Group, the state assets
supervisor said on Friday.
** U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors LP has
amassed a 13.2 percent stake in British discount chain Poundland
Group Plc, according to a UK regulatory filing on
Thursday.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)