(Adds Monsanto, Equatorial Energia and Medical Liability)

July 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to buy an 11-storey office development project in London's City financial district from HB Reavis, the U.S. bank said on Monday, one of the largest UK real estate deals since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

** Taiwanese micro-audio specialist Merry Electronics and China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co have agreed a potential 600 million yuan ($90 million) tie-up less than a month after a separate deal between the pair had been blocked.

** Brazil's utility Equatorial Energia SA has placed a bid to acquire electric distribution company Light SA , the blog Brazil Journal reported, without saying how it got the information.

** Monsanto Co is negotiating the terms of a confidentiality agreement with Bayer AG that would allow extensive due diligence, after Bayer raised its offer to more than $64 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) has taken a stake in SABMiller, the second activist to buy into the brewer in recent weeks, raising the prospect of a late push for improved takeover terms from AB InBev.

** Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co (MLMIC) said it agreed to be bought by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's unit National Indemnity Co.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has quietly bought up about 12,000 natural gas wells across Alberta over the last two years, a Reuters analysis of regulatory data shows, becoming the country's largest natural gas producer as rivals sold assets or held steady in a tough market.

** Britain's ARM said it did not consult its partners such as Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm, that use its technology in billions of chips before agreeing a $32 billion takeover from Japan's Softbank .

** ExxonMobil Corp has made a bid worth at least $2.2 billion for InterOil Corp and its stake in a rich Papua New Guinea gasfield, winning the support of its target and topping an offer from Australia's Oil Search Ltd.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bain Capital Private Equity will acquire a majority stake in unlisted cosmetics maker Carver Korea Co Ltd, seeking to tap into the growing popularity of South Korean beauty products in markets such as China.

** French drugmaker Sanofi has sought to address EU antitrust concerns over its proposed takeover of German peer Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer health unit by offering concessions.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is set to announce a deal this week to buy out the remaining nearly 46 percent of SMRT Corp that it doesn't already own, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Chemical tanker operator Stolt-Nielsen Ltd buys competitor Jo Tanker's chemical tanker operations for $575 million. Deal includes 13 chemical tankers and 50 percent in 8 newbuilds.

** EnQuest is in talks to sell a 20 percent stake in the North Sea Kraken oilfield to Israeli conglomerate Delek Group in a deal that could be worth $162 million, the companies said on Monday.

** The Brazilian government has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and is still deciding whether to sell its controlling share in several units to shore up its finances, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said in an interview with a local newspaper published on Monday.

** German container line Hapag-Lloyd signed a binding agreement with Arab peer UASC to form the world's fifth largest shipping company in response to a global industry crisis.

** Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp turned down acquisition offers from private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and CVC Capital Partners Ltd as too low, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Italian media tycoon Urbano Cairo secured 49 percent of influential publisher RCS Mediagroup after his takeover bid on Friday unexpectedly leapt ahead of a rival offer by some RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial.

** Brazil's São Paulo state said it was considering the sale of its controlling stake in the country's No. 4 electricity generator, CESP, triggering a 19 percent surge in the price of its preferred shares.

** Israel's Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4 billion, including debt.

** Spain's Santander is examining a deal which would involve the bank taking on more than 300 branches and millions of customers from the Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a five-year process, Sky News reported, citing sources.

** Canada's Enbridge and Australia's Macquarie are vying for a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) offshore wind park project Hohe See, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** A $1.2 billion takeover of Opera Software by a group of Chinese internet firms fell through on Monday after failing to get regulatory approval in time, sending the Norwegian browser firm's shares to a seven-month low. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)