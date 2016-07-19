July 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. seed company Monsanto Co rejected a
sweetened $125-per-share offer from Bayer AG, but
said it was open to continue talks with the German chemicals
group as well as other parties.
** A Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit has agreed to buy
Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co, expanding billionaire
investor Warren Buffett's business of protecting doctors,
dentists and other healthcare professionals against lawsuits.
** Leading bidders for Yahoo Inc's core business
are Verizon Communications Inc, Quicken Loans Inc founder
Dan Gilbert and Vector Capital Management, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Silver Run Acquisition Corp, run by energy
industry veteran Mark Papa, has taken a stake in privately held
Centennial Resource Development LLC and plans to develop the
crude producer's Texas shale acreage, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
** Mattel Inc said it won the license to make
merchandise based on "Jurassic World" films, a day after rival
Hasbro Inc announced the termination of the contract
with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal due to disagreement
over terms.
** Ukraine could lower the reserve price in the
privatization of a fertilizer plant Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ),
the head of the State Property Fund said on Tuesday, after an
initial auction was canceled due to a lack of bidders.
** TPG Capital LP, one of the world's largest private equity
firms, has agreed to acquire Beaver-Visitec International, a
U.S. maker of tools used in eye surgery, from buyout firm
RoundTable Capital Partners.
** Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian
sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional are in talks
to buy the insurance business of Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd
, two banking sources said.
** Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil
is inclined to accept State Grid Corp of China's bid
for CPFL Energia SA, an electricity utility in which
Brazil's largest pension fund has a 29.4 percent stake, two
people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Italy could raise about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion)
from the planned sale of a stake in its national post office
operator Post Italiane, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Tuesday.
** Russia's Rusal Plc has agreed to sell its
Alpart alumina refinery in Jamaica to China's state-owned
Jiuquan Iron & Steel Group for $299 million, it said.
** Baidu Inc's planned sale of online video unit
iQiyi to its own chief executive is priced too low at of $2.8
billion and will damage its reputation, an investor in the
Chinese internet company said.
** Israeli property developer Africa Israel Investments
and trustees of its bondholders have asked a court
to approve a sale of the company's holdings in hard-hit
subsidiary AFI Development to Lev Leviev for 550
million shekels ($143 million).
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it is in
advanced talks to sell an 87 megawatt power plant to a group of
investors for about 200 million shekels ($52 million).
** Commercial Bank of Qatar, the Gulf Arab state's
third-largest lender by assets, said it will buy a further 25
percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank after another
shareholder exercised a share sale option.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it
successfully priced a debt offering for $15 billion worth of
senior notes to help fund its acquisition of Allergan Plc's
generic drug business.
** Corvex Management LP, the activist fund run by former
Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has amassed small stakes in
U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co and its aspiring
acquirer, Germany's Bayer AG, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)