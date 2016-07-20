July 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** SABMiller has not ruled out asking Anheuser-Busch
InBev to revamp its proposed $100 billion-plus takeover
offer before formally recommending the bid, a source close to
the London-listed brewer told Reuters, amid rising shareholder
disquiet about the terms.
** Swiss chemicals company Clariant is drawing up
acquisition plans and is currently talking to banks and
investors to finance such a move, Swiss business newspaper
Handelszeitung reported.
** Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa is in
talks to buy about a quarter of the planes owned by smaller peer
Air Berlin, three people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** European private equity house BC Partners is
in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Israeli outdoor
furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal valuing Keter at close
to $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the talks.
** Total SA is unlikely to challenge ExxonMobil
in a bidding war for explorer InterOil Corp, the
French firm's partner in a gas field in Papua New Guinea,
analysts said on Wednesday.
** Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc is
in talks to buy the license to make Cadbury biscuits from
UK-based biscuit maker Burton's Biscuits Co, Sky News reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd
will buy the remaining nearly 46 percent stake in SMRT
Corp Ltd that it does not already own for about S$1.18
billion ($869.3 million), the two firms said on
Wednesday.
** Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc is
looking to sell its interests in Terraform Global Inc,
the "yieldco" said on Wednesday.
** Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to invest in U.S.
environmental testing and sanitation company Hygiena LLC, the
private equity firm said on Wednesday, gaining exposure to a
business that grew sharply over the past decade.
** EU antitrust regulators said they had cleared generic
drugmaker Mylan's planned cash-and-stock purchase of
Sweden's Meda subject to it selling certain assets.
** The struggling Swiss-based Sauber Formula One team
announced a change of ownership and said investment firm Longbow
Finance had signed an agreement to acquire Sauber Holding AG.
** The International Finance Corp (IFC), an arm of the World
Bank, bought a 2.5 percent stake in South African private
education group Advtech for 190 million rand ($13
million), the company said on Wednesday.
** Bookrunner Goldman Sachs says Sapinda Investment intends
to sell up to 18.5 million shares in Austrian real estate group
Buwog, representing around 18.6 percent of Buwog's
share capital.
** Plane manufacturer Airbus Group and French aero
engine and equipment maker Safran won EU antitrust
approval for their acquisition of rocket operator Arianespace
after agreeing to measures to prevent exchange of sensitive
data.
** French video games maker Ubisoft is confident
that a majority of shareholders will back its independence from
media giant Vivendi, Chief Financial Officer Alain
Martinez said on Tuesday.
** Lufthansa's budget unit, Eurowings, which it
sees as a tool for consolidation among European airlines, is
considering acquiring some of loss-making rival Air Berlin's
routes, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing
sources.
** Unilever Plc is to buy U.S.-based Dollar Shave
Club, expanding its presence in the growing market for male
grooming products and sharpening its rivalry with Procter &
Gamble, which owns the Gillette brand.
** A group of a dozen investors, most of which are creditors
and shareholders of Oi SA, have contacted investment
bank Abadi & Co Global Markets Inc to help structure a potential
takeover bid for the bankrupt Brazilian phone carrier, two
sources directly involved in the matter said on Tuesday.
** Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA
is inclined to restart the process of selling part of
BR Distribuidora SA, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said, as a recent bidding round put a low price tag on
the fuel distribution unit.
** Three initial offers on Odebrecht SA's 55
percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract in
Peru were rejected by the banks that would finance the project,
a Peruvian business news website reported on Tuesday.
** Lundin Mining Corp has been granted an extension
until Sept. 15 to make a bid for Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, Lundin said on Tuesday. The previous deadline was Aug. 8.
** Finnish crane maker Konecranes said on
Wednesday it has offered to sell Germany-based crane component
maker Stahl to win EU approval for its proposed $1.3 billion
euro acquisition of Terex Corp's cranes business for
ports and factories.
** UBI Banca has never considered buying
Antonveneta from Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a
spokesman for the Italian bank said on Wednesday, denying a
press report.
** China's Midea Group Co Ltd said it obtained
85.7 percent of shares in German industrial robot maker Kuka
in its 4.5 billion euros takeover bid, which expired
on Friday.
** Private equity firm First Reserve has put up for sale a
number of solar plants in Italy with a combined capacity of 101
megawatts drawing bids each worth around 100 million euros ($110
mln), several sources close to the matter said.
($1 = 1.36 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 14.28 rand)
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)