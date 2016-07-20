July 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** SABMiller has not ruled out asking Anheuser-Busch InBev to revamp its proposed $100 billion-plus takeover offer before formally recommending the bid, a source close to the London-listed brewer told Reuters, amid rising shareholder disquiet about the terms.

** Swiss chemicals company Clariant is drawing up acquisition plans and is currently talking to banks and investors to finance such a move, Swiss business newspaper Handelszeitung reported.

** Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa is in talks to buy about a quarter of the planes owned by smaller peer Air Berlin, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** European private equity house BC Partners is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal valuing Keter at close to $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the talks.

** Total SA is unlikely to challenge ExxonMobil in a bidding war for explorer InterOil Corp, the French firm's partner in a gas field in Papua New Guinea, analysts said on Wednesday.

** Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc is in talks to buy the license to make Cadbury biscuits from UK-based biscuit maker Burton's Biscuits Co, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd will buy the remaining nearly 46 percent stake in SMRT Corp Ltd that it does not already own for about S$1.18 billion ($869.3 million), the two firms said on Wednesday.

** Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc is looking to sell its interests in Terraform Global Inc, the "yieldco" said on Wednesday.

** Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to invest in U.S. environmental testing and sanitation company Hygiena LLC, the private equity firm said on Wednesday, gaining exposure to a business that grew sharply over the past decade.

** EU antitrust regulators said they had cleared generic drugmaker Mylan's planned cash-and-stock purchase of Sweden's Meda subject to it selling certain assets.

** The struggling Swiss-based Sauber Formula One team announced a change of ownership and said investment firm Longbow Finance had signed an agreement to acquire Sauber Holding AG.

** The International Finance Corp (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, bought a 2.5 percent stake in South African private education group Advtech for 190 million rand ($13 million), the company said on Wednesday.

** Bookrunner Goldman Sachs says Sapinda Investment intends to sell up to 18.5 million shares in Austrian real estate group Buwog, representing around 18.6 percent of Buwog's share capital.

** Plane manufacturer Airbus Group and French aero engine and equipment maker Safran won EU antitrust approval for their acquisition of rocket operator Arianespace after agreeing to measures to prevent exchange of sensitive data.

** French video games maker Ubisoft is confident that a majority of shareholders will back its independence from media giant Vivendi, Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said on Tuesday.

** Lufthansa's budget unit, Eurowings, which it sees as a tool for consolidation among European airlines, is considering acquiring some of loss-making rival Air Berlin's routes, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.

** Unilever Plc is to buy U.S.-based Dollar Shave Club, expanding its presence in the growing market for male grooming products and sharpening its rivalry with Procter & Gamble, which owns the Gillette brand.

** A group of a dozen investors, most of which are creditors and shareholders of Oi SA, have contacted investment bank Abadi & Co Global Markets Inc to help structure a potential takeover bid for the bankrupt Brazilian phone carrier, two sources directly involved in the matter said on Tuesday.

** Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA is inclined to restart the process of selling part of BR Distribuidora SA, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as a recent bidding round put a low price tag on the fuel distribution unit.

** Three initial offers on Odebrecht SA's 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract in Peru were rejected by the banks that would finance the project, a Peruvian business news website reported on Tuesday.

** Lundin Mining Corp has been granted an extension until Sept. 15 to make a bid for Freeport-McMoRan Inc's stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lundin said on Tuesday. The previous deadline was Aug. 8.

** Finnish crane maker Konecranes said on Wednesday it has offered to sell Germany-based crane component maker Stahl to win EU approval for its proposed $1.3 billion euro acquisition of Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories.

** UBI Banca has never considered buying Antonveneta from Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Wednesday, denying a press report.

** China's Midea Group Co Ltd said it obtained 85.7 percent of shares in German industrial robot maker Kuka in its 4.5 billion euros takeover bid, which expired on Friday.

** Private equity firm First Reserve has put up for sale a number of solar plants in Italy with a combined capacity of 101 megawatts drawing bids each worth around 100 million euros ($110 mln), several sources close to the matter said. ($1 = 1.36 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 14.28 rand)

