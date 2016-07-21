UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** MasterCard Inc said it would buy 92.4 percent stake in London-based VocaLink Holdings Ltd for about $920 million (700 million pounds) as the world's No.2 payment network provider looks to strengthen its presence in the UK market.
** Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O Chief Executive Greg Maffei made an offer to buy internet radio company Pandora Media Inc P.N in recent months, valuing the company at more than $3.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
** The chairman of SABMiller said the brewer would consider the attractiveness of a $107 billion offer by Anheuser Busch InBev after the merger had undergone the regulatory process.
** The U.S. Justice Department sued to challenge two separate health insurance mergers, Anthem Inc's purchase of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's acquisition of Humana Inc.
** U.S. regional lender FNB Corp said it would acquire peer Yadkin Financial Corp YDKN.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.4 billion, the latest sign that community bank mergers are picking up following a drought in dealmaking after the 2008 financial crisis.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said it had completed the purchase of Spain's Panrico after getting approval from Spanish and Portuguese competition authorities.
** Mexican glass manufacturer Vitro said it had agreed to purchase the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG for around $750 million, giving it a foothold in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
** Japanese mining equipment maker Komatsu Ltd has agreed to buy its smaller U.S. rival Joy Global Inc for about $3.7 billion including debt, its biggest ever acquisition, to increase its clout in the mining industry.
** U.S. investor Oaktree has reduced its stake in German real estate group Alstria Office by placing 10.72 million shares, a stake of 7 percent, with institutional investors, two people familiar with the transaction said.
** Australia's antitrust watchdog gave the green light to a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout of rail freight giant Asciano Ltd by a global consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
** Australia's Oil Search Ltd cleared the way for ExxonMobil Corp to take over InterOil Corp for $2.2 billion, opting not to raise its rival offer for its partner in a rich Papua New Guinea gas field.
** Galenica said it agreed to buy U.S. biopharma company Relypsa for $1.53 billion in cash to strengthen its Vifor Pharma unit.
** Promoted Hull City have put takeover talks on hold to focus on strengthening their squad as a host of injuries has left the club with just 13 fit players for the new Premier League season.
** A state tender for a company to build and operate a power plant in southern Russia attracted no bids partly because firms feared falling foul of EU sanctions should any electricity be diverted to nearby Crimea, industry sources said.
** Developer China Vanke Co Ltd said it and its partners have sealed a $1.9 billion deal with Blackstone Group LP and third parties, with the company putting in 3.89 billion yuan ($583 million) to buy their property firms.
** China Minsheng Banking Corp's Vice Chairman Lu Zhiqiang spent $1.1 billion last week to buy its shares, the bank has disclosed, raising speculation of a looming power struggle at the country's biggest private lender. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
