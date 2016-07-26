(Adds BT, Barrick Gold, Deutsche Telekom, LeEco, Nidec Corp,
Analog Devices)
July 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA raised its $100
billion-plus bid for rival brewer SABMiller Plc after a
slide in the value of the pound following the Brexit vote made
the offer less attractive for many investors, threatening to
derail the deal.
The offer values SABMiller at around 79 billion pounds ($104
billion).
** Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African
unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South
African miners, according to sources familiar with the
situation. Acacia has a market capitalization of 2.23 billion
pounds ($2.93 billion), making Barrick's stake worth about $1.9
billion.
** Britain's biggest telecoms operator BT avoided
being broken up on Tuesday when the regulator proposed putting
the firm's network into a legally separate company within the
wider group in a bid to improve broadband coverage.
** Analog Devices Inc said it would buy fellow
chipmaker Linear Technology Corp for $14.8 billion.
** Deutsche Telekom's venture capital arm has
sold two assets in the technology branch at returns of more than
100 percent, Chief Executive Vicente Vento told Reuters, but
sector valuations had started to come down, he cautioned.
** Japan's Nidec Corp has emerged as the
frontrunner to buy Emerson Electric Co's motors and
drives unit in a deal estimated to be about $1 billion,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
** The chairman of China's Peak Sport Products Co Ltd
, which sponsors several U.S. basketball teams, plans
to the take the company private for around $310 million, saying
the sportswear maker's weak share performance had hurt its
reputation.
** Chinese mobile phone maker Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known
as LeEco, said it would buy U.S. consumer electronics company
Vizio Inc for $2 billion.
** India's biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart is buying
domestic online fashion retailer Jabong from Global Fashion
Group for $70 million in cash, the latest consolidation move in
the country's e-commerce sector as competition intensifies.
** South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp said it
was in talks with KG Group, parent of electronic payment service
provider KG Chemical Corp, about potentially
acquiring the South Korean unit of McDonald's Corp.
** Daimler AG's mytaxi said it will merge with
British rival Hailo in an all-share deal, creating Europe's
largest smartphone-based taxi-hailing business.
** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will accept initial
bids for its 70 percent stake in a chemicals company through
Aug. 16, with potential suitors including CVC Capital Partners
Ltd and Carlyle Group Ltd, sources told Reuters.
** Vivendi SA has backed away from a deal to buy
the pay-TV business of Mediaset SpA in an unexpected
move the Italian broadcaster's biggest shareholder said could
mean that a full takeover was on the agenda.
** Swedish buyout group Nordic Capital has started
preparations for the sale of Swedish air treatment company
Munters in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) deal,
people familiar with the matter said.
($1 = 0.76 pounds)
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
