July 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday vowed to fight U.S. government efforts to block its planned acquisition of Cigna Corp.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd won U.S. antitrust approval to purchase Allergan Plc's generics business, after agreeing to divest more than 75 generic drugs to rival firms, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

** China's e-commerce group Alibaba, U.S. online retailer eBay Inc, and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners are among bidders for eastern Europe's No.1 auction website Allegro from South African Naspers, four sources said. The deal, valued at between 2-3 billion euros ($2.2-$3.3 billion), is to close by the end of this year, market sources said.

** SABMiller has asked employees to pause the process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners is pressing ahead with the sale of its Polish convenience chain Zabka Polska and has asked JPMorgan to handle negotiations with prospective bidders, sources familiar with the matter said. Reuters exclusively reported on May 6 that Mid Europa Partners was exploring the sale of Zabka in a deal which valued the Poznan-based business at about 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion).

** UniCredit SpA is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and selling its entire stake in Polish bank Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Italy's biggest bank by assets will also look at alternative options for its Pioneer asset management business, including a potential market listing, after ending talks with Banco Santander SA on merging it with the Spanish bank's asset management division.

** LogMeIn Inc and a unit of Citrix Systems Inc that makes software products such as GoToMeeting said on Tuesday they were merging in an all-stock deal to create a $1.8 billion company focused on technology applications for the workplace.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co will sign a definitive agreement to buy a controlling stake in India's Gland Pharma Ltd in a $1.4 billion deal, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a source with direct knowledge.

** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings said it would buy Sequenom Inc, a maker of non-invasive prenatal tests for reproductive health, for about $371 million, including debt.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc has bought global rights to an experimental drug from Johnson & Johnson for up to 175 million pounds ($230 million), raising its bet on a new generation of biotech medicines for severe asthma.

** AccorHotels said it had entered exclusive talks to buy concierge service provider John Paul, further beefing up its response to the challenges of Airbnb. Under the terms of the deal, AccorHotels, the world's fifth-largest hotel group, will acquire 80 percent of John Paul for about $150 million in equity and debt.

** Infrastructure and real estate fund InfraRed has put its 42 percent stake in French motorway operator Atlandes up for sale, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Swiss private bank EFG International is on track to complete its takeover of embattled wealth manager BSI in the fourth quarter.

** Brazil's Amaggi group will acquire 50 percent of Bunge Ltd's Miritituba-Barcarena port terminals in northeastern Brazil, the companies said on Tuesday in a statement announcing an expansion of their joint venture in the region.

** Management buyout group Excalibur, one of the bidders for Tata Steel Ltd's British steelmaking business, intends to pursue plans to buy the assets, it said, despite Tata pausing the sale process to explore joint ventures.