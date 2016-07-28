(Adds AstraZeneca, Deutsche Boerse, France airport, Enel,
Terex)
July 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Oracle Corp said it agreed to buy NetSuite Inc
in a deal valued at about $9.3 billion to expand into the
fast-growing cloud market.
** AstraZeneca's chief executive believes a rival
could spot the growing value of its drug pipeline but declined
to say on Thursday if the group was likely to be a takeover
target once more, two years after seeing off a bid from Pfizer
.
** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is
girding for an in-depth investigation by EU competition
authorities of its planned $27 billion merger with London Stock
Exchange Group, it said on Thursday.
** Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on
Thursday it has bought a 5.1 percent stake in crane manufacturer
Terex Corp, marking its second big investment in a week.
** Italian bank Banca IFIS SpA said it had agreed to
buy GE Capital's financial unit GE Capital Interbanca in
a 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) deal.
** Italian utility Enel agreed on Thursday to buy
fibre-optic firm Metroweb in a move that will create new revenue
flows and challenge the plans of phone incumbent Telecom Italia
to roll out a fast broadband network in Italy.
** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
has agreed to buy an 86 percent stake in Gland Pharma
- backed by KKR & Co LP - for up to $1.3 billion, the
largest acquisition of an Indian company from abroad this year.
** Buyout firms Advent International and CVC Capital
Partners have made offers to acquire inVentiv Group Holdings, a
pharmaceutical research firm seeking to go public at a valuation
of over $4 billion including debt, people familiar with the
matter said.
** U.S. electric component distributor Avnet Inc
agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc for 691 million pounds
($911 million), topping an offer from Daetwyler Holding AG
for the British maker of the Raspberry Pi mini-computer.
** The owner of Britain's Pinewood Studios, home of the
world's most famous fictional special agent James Bond, is set
to be sold to a real estate fund for 323 million pound ($423
million), it said.
** Fosun International Ltd is in advanced talks to
buy Brazilian fund manager Rio Bravo Investimentos Ltda, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in what would
be the Chinese firm's first investment in Brazil.
** Sharecare Inc, a U.S. health and wellness online platform
co-founded by TV personality Dr. Oz, has agreed to acquire the
healthy living business of peer Healthways Inc, the
companies said on Wednesday.
** Sony Corp said it has agreed to sell a portion
of its battery business to Murata Manufacturing Co, as
the electronics giant responds to slowing demand for
smartphones.
** French waste and water group Suez SA said it
plans to increase its stake in Italian environmental services
group ACEA SpA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by
acquiring ACEA shares from construction and publishing group
Caltagirone.
** Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala will
become the largest shareholder of Investcorp Bank BSC
after agreeing a deal to acquire 20 percent of the Bahrain-based
alternative investment firm, it was announced.
** France has chosen the winning bidders for the sale of 60
percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and
Lyon-Saint-Expury and expects proceeds of almost 1.8 billion
euros ($1.99 billion), the economy ministry said. Italy's
Atlantia in cooperation with EDF was chosen
for Nice airport, while a consortium of Vinci, state
bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations and Credit Agricole's
insurance arm Predica was picked for Lyon.
** America Movil SAB de CV said it would cut its
stake in Telekom Austria AG by 7.8 percentage points
to just over 50 percent as a deadline neared for it to reduce
its holding and increase the Austrian firm's free float.
** Moncler SpA's Chief Executive Remo Ruffini, who
engineered the renaissance of the Italian skiwear brand, is set
to reduce his stake in the company to make way for two new
institutional investors.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Manish Parashar in
Bengaluru)