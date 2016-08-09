(Adds Press Ganey, Aras Kargo, Lufthansa; updates WM Morrison)

Aug 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

** Press Ganey Holdings Inc, a provider of patient satisfaction surveys to healthcare firms, said it had agreed to be acquired by private equity group EQT in a deal valued at about $2.35 billion.

** Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras Kargo said it did not see a basis for a continued partnership with Austrian Post and offered repeatedly to buy back the Austrian company's 25 percent stake in it.

** British supermarket WM Morrison agreed improved terms with its online partner Ocado which would allow it to extend home delivery across the country using its own stores to provide some products.

** German airline Lufthansa has acquired the remaining 51 percent of express logistics company time:matters as part of a restructuring of its air freight business, it said.

** British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in China, in a deal that would fetch $2 billion-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing company, said it plans to acquire Monster Worldwide, the dotcom-era survivor that owns Monsterboard and Jobs.com, for $429 million in cash and assumed debt.

** Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat Group said it had completed the sale of its 92.3 percent shareholding in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar to Sudan's Bank of Khartoum.

** Australia Post has bought a 4.5 percent stake in Aramex , the Dubai-based logistics firm confirmed.

** Old Mutual, which has announced an overhaul of its businesses, said it would sell its Italian wealth arm to Cinven owned ERGO Italia for 278 million euros ($307 million) in cash.

** The founding family of Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd has made a fresh call on management to give up its plan to merge with rival oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu KK. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)