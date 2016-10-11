(Adds Google, BC Partners, Ardshinbank, Aveng. Updates Monaco)

Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Phillips 66 Partners LP said it would buy some pipelines and terminals from parent from Phillips 66 for $1.3 billion.

** General Electric Co said it would buy LM Wind Power, a maker of rotor blades used in wind turbines, from private equity firm Doughty Hanson for $1.65 billion, as it looks to capture a bigger share of the fast-growing renewable energy market.

** Thai Union Group PCL, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, said it has bought a minority stake in U.S. seafood chain Red Lobster Seafood Restaurants in a $575 million deal to expand in the United States, its biggest market.

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd enters into definitive agreement for the sale of Jinko Power downstream business in China for $250 million in cash.

** Alphabet Inc's Google said it has bought FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with YouTube stars to create promotional content.

** South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd has acquired a mining right from Anglo American Platinum Ltd for 1 billion rand ($72 million).

** Buyout firm BC Partners Ltd is in pole position to acquire a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a U.S. provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to divest for more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** GEM Co Ltd says its wholly owned unit, a Jinmen-based new materials company, raised 35 percent stake in a Yuyao-based metal materials company, up to 100 percent

** One of the biggest banks in Armenia, Ardshinbank, has bought Areximbank, Russian Gazprombank's local unit, in a move to become the largest lender in the ex-Soviet country.

** Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO's board of directors has approved the sale of five dams of the Angara cascade to Telmamskaya GES, a 100-percent subsidiary of EuroSibEnergo, for around 11 billion roubles ($176.8 million)

** Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase a stake in the newly-privatised Nice airport from the winning consortium led by Italy's Atlantia.

** South Africa's Aveng said on Tuesday Kutana Construction will take a 51 percent stake in its subsidiary for 756 million rand ($54 million) as part of a strategy to create opportunities for emerging black contractors.

** DigitalGlobe Inc signed an agreement to buy privately held The Radiant Group, a provider of geospatial solutions to the U.S. Intelligence community, for $140 million in cash.

** Japan's Jera Co Inc, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, said it plans to buy the coal trading business of French state-controlled utility Electrcite de France SA to expand its global business.

** Infineon Technologies AG has acquired Dutch electronics company Innoluce BV, a designer of miniature "lidar" laser-scanning modules that the German chip giant says can help it develop affordable sensor systems for driverless cars.

** Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia said its fund will buy a 25.63 percent stake in baby-and-adult diaper maker DSG International Thailand PCL for 1.61 billion baht ($46.2 million), or 5 baht a share, in its first investment in Thailand.

** Botswana's state-run BCL Mine has pulled out of a 3 billion pula ($281 million) deal to buy a 50 percent stake in South Africa's Nkomati Nickel Mine from Norilsk Nickel Africa due to lack of funds.

** Aon Plc announces agreement to acquire risk management firm Stroz Friedberg Inc, creating a comprehensive cyber risk management advisory group.

** Primo Water Corp says it will pay Glacier Water Services Inc reverse termination fee of $7.5 mln

** Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd to buy stakes in three firms for 4.67 billion yuan($700.31 million)

** Gibraltar Industries Inc strengthens position in growing US greenhouse market with acquisition of Nexus Corporation for $25 million.

** Sichuan Goldstone Orient New Material Equipment Co Ltd to acquire Hainan's Asia Pharmaceutical for 2.1 billion yuan ($314.91 million). (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)