(Adds Google, BC Partners, Ardshinbank, Aveng. Updates Monaco)
Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Phillips 66 Partners LP said it would buy some
pipelines and terminals from parent from Phillips 66 for
$1.3 billion.
** General Electric Co said it would buy LM Wind
Power, a maker of rotor blades used in wind turbines, from
private equity firm Doughty Hanson for $1.65 billion, as it
looks to capture a bigger share of the fast-growing renewable
energy market.
** Thai Union Group PCL, the world's biggest
producer of canned tuna, said it has bought a minority stake in
U.S. seafood chain Red Lobster Seafood Restaurants in a $575
million deal to expand in the United States, its biggest market.
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd enters into definitive
agreement for the sale of Jinko Power downstream business in
China for $250 million in cash.
** Alphabet Inc's Google said it has bought
FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with
YouTube stars to create promotional content.
** South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd has acquired
a mining right from Anglo American Platinum Ltd for 1
billion rand ($72 million).
** Buyout firm BC Partners Ltd is in pole position to
acquire a data center business that CenturyLink Inc, a
U.S. provider of phone and internet services, is hoping to
divest for more than $2.5 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
** GEM Co Ltd says its wholly owned unit, a
Jinmen-based new materials company, raised 35 percent stake in a
Yuyao-based metal materials company, up to 100 percent
** One of the biggest banks in Armenia, Ardshinbank, has
bought Areximbank, Russian Gazprombank's local unit, in a move
to become the largest lender in the ex-Soviet country.
** Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO's
board of directors has approved the sale of five dams of the
Angara cascade to Telmamskaya GES, a 100-percent subsidiary of
EuroSibEnergo, for around 11 billion roubles ($176.8 million)
** Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase
a stake in the newly-privatised Nice airport from the winning
consortium led by Italy's Atlantia.
** South Africa's Aveng said on Tuesday Kutana
Construction will take a 51 percent stake in its subsidiary for
756 million rand ($54 million) as part of a strategy to create
opportunities for emerging black contractors.
** DigitalGlobe Inc signed an agreement to buy
privately held The Radiant Group, a provider of geospatial
solutions to the U.S. Intelligence community, for $140 million
in cash.
** Japan's Jera Co Inc, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo
Electric Power Co Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power
Co Inc, said it plans to buy the coal trading business
of French state-controlled utility Electrcite de France SA
to expand its global business.
** Infineon Technologies AG has acquired Dutch
electronics company Innoluce BV, a designer of miniature "lidar"
laser-scanning modules that the German chip giant says can help
it develop affordable sensor systems for driverless cars.
** Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia said its fund will buy
a 25.63 percent stake in baby-and-adult diaper maker DSG
International Thailand PCL for 1.61 billion baht
($46.2 million), or 5 baht a share, in its first investment in
Thailand.
** Botswana's state-run BCL Mine has pulled out of a 3
billion pula ($281 million) deal to buy a 50 percent stake in
South Africa's Nkomati Nickel Mine from Norilsk Nickel Africa
due to lack of funds.
** Aon Plc announces agreement to acquire risk
management firm Stroz Friedberg Inc, creating a comprehensive
cyber risk management advisory group.
** Primo Water Corp says it will pay Glacier Water
Services Inc reverse termination fee of $7.5 mln
** Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd to buy stakes in three
firms for 4.67 billion yuan($700.31 million)
** Gibraltar Industries Inc strengthens position in
growing US greenhouse market with acquisition of Nexus
Corporation for $25 million.
** Sichuan Goldstone Orient New Material Equipment Co Ltd
to acquire Hainan's Asia Pharmaceutical for 2.1
billion yuan ($314.91 million).
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)